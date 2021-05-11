Acer refreshes mid-tier gaming laptops with new CPUs and GPUs

Today, Acer announced new gaming laptops from its entry-level and mid-tier. Specifically, it includes new models of its Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, and Nitro 5 laptops. Like you’ve probably seen from about seven other OEMs this morning, they include the newly-launched Intel 11th-gen 45W CPUs. They’re the first 45W 10nm chips from the company, also packing PCIe 4 support, Thunderbolt 4, and more.

The other thing that’s new is NVIDIA’s new wares, which are the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti. Obviously, these are entry-level graphics cards, and they’re going into entry-level to mid-tier gaming laptops.

“The new silicon announced today are as exciting for us at it is for users, as more powerful processors let us push the thermal management capabilities of our devices further than ever,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “There is a lot of exciting technology coming to the surface right now, and we’re able to offer an excellently tuned package for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or investing in your first gaming notebook, this is the time.”

First up is the Predator Triton 300, which comes in at 19.9mm thick. Along with the 11th-gen processors that go up to 4.6GHz, it comes with up to an RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. You can also get it with a 360Hz FHD screen, or a 165Hz QHD display.

It has a dual-fan system with Acer’s fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D fan, found in many of its gaming laptops. It has 89 0.08mm metal blades that promises 55% better airflow than a plastic fan. It’s also got a four-zone RGB keyboard, HDMI 2.1 out, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, Thunderbolt 4, and Mini DisplayPort 1.4.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 will be available in North America in July starting at $1,699, and EMEA in June starting at €1,499.

Next up is the Acer Predator Helios 300. This one comes with 11th-gen CPUs, up to an RTX 3070, and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. It also comes with the fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D fan, and it comes in 15.6- and 17.3-inch sizes. It’s pretty similar to the Predator Triton 300 with a 360Hz FHD or 165Hz QHD screen, four-zone RGB keyboard, and HDMI 2.1 out.

Finally, Acer’s Nitro 5 is a casual gaming laptop. It has similar options as the Predator Helios 300, with up to an RTX 3070, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 15.6- and 17.3-inch sizes, a QHD 165Hz screen, and so on. Acer is also promising an 80% screen-to-body ratio. There’s no RGB keyboard though, something that’s commonly lost at the entry level.

The Nitro 5 will be available in North America and EMEA in June. The 15.6-inch model will cost $1,099 and €999, respectively, while the 17.3-inch model will cost $999 and €1,299.

You might be wondering why Acer is only refreshing entry-level and mid-tier products today. The company didn’t say, but it is one of few PC OEMs that holds a regular event to show off its own products. The firm’s [email protected] event is set for May 27, so it’s a safe bet to expect to hear more there.