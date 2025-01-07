Summary Acer has unveiled gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 50 GPUs

Thinner Predator Helios Neo 16S AI offers performance at $1,699

Acer's gaming monitor packs a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5120x2880 31.5-inch display

A few hours ago, Acer unveiled its new AI PCs, which fall under the Copilot+ Umbrella. Now, at CES 2025, the company is ready to take on the gaming market with its Predator refresh. As expected, the updated hardware is powered by AI, but perhaps more interesting to gamers would be the fact that it houses Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs.

Gaming on the go powered by the latest Nvidia beast

Acer has announced three gaming laptops from its Predator series today. The first two are from the standard Helios series and are dubbed the Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI. Their specifications, illustrating their differences, are listed below:

Name Predator Helios 16 AI Predator Helios 18 AI OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Screen 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), 240Hz refresh, 400 nits, Nvidia Advanced Optimus, Nvidia G-Sync 18-inch 4K mini-LED, 120Hz refresh, SDR mode at 600 nits, HDR mode at 1000 nits, Nvidia Advanced Optimus, Nvidia G-Sync

18-inch mini-LED WQXGA (2560x1600), 250Hz refresh, SDR mode at 600 nits, HDR mode at 1000 nits, Nvidia Advanced Optimus, Nvidia G-Sync Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 RAM Up to 64GB, 6400Hz Up to 192GB, 6400Hz Storage Up to 4TB Up to 6TB Weight 2.7kg 3.2kg Battery 90Whr 99Whr Connectivity Intel Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 7 1750x, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B, dual Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports Intel Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 7 1750x, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B, dual Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports Camera FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera Audio DTS X:Ultra, 4 speakers DTS X:Ultra, 6 speakers Other features MagKey 4.0, Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone, Acer PurifiedView 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer ProCam, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months) MagKey 4.0, Predator Sense, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer ProCam, Copilot PC Game Pass (3 months) Availability and Price June, starts at $2,299 May, starts at $2,999

However, if you are not willing to shell out over $2,000 for a gaming laptop with an RTX 50 series GPU, Acer is offering another option in the form of the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI too. This features a much thinner form factor - measuring in at less than 20mm thick - without compromising too much on performance. You still get an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, a 16-inch OLED WXQGA panel (165Hz with 3ms response or 240Hz with 1ms response), an Intel Ultra Core 7 or 9 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. The audio system has been slightly downgraded to just two speakers too, but the price is fairly decent at $1,699, with availability expected in April.

Lastly, for those looking to purchase a gaming monitor, Acer has announced the Predator XB323QX (that's a mouthful!), sporting a 31.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 5120x2880 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It features brightness levels of 375 nits and an impressive response time of 0.5ms, along with Nvidia's G-Sync Pulsar technology to combat screen tearing. Pricing and availability details are currently unknown.