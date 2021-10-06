Acer launches six new laptops in India with Windows 11 pre-installed

Several OEMs used the recent Windows 11 launch as a chance to bring new laptops to the market. Acer was one of the first PC makers to unleash a trio of new Windows 11 laptops, including the Acer Aspire Vero and the Acer Nitro 5. The company has now announced that it’s bringing six new laptops to India that come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Acer is adding new laptops to its Swift, Aspire, and Spin series in India. In terms of the specifications, the new models are identical to Acer’s current global offerings, with the operating system being the only exception. Here’s a brief overview of Acer’s latest laptops in India.

Acer Swift X

First off, we have the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor. It has a base clock of 2.3GHz and a max boost clock of 4.2GHz. It comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, Acer has equipped this model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. The new Acer Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. It is priced at ₹86,999.

Acer Swift 3

Acer has two Swift 3 variants on offer — one with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and another with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. The Intel SKU carries an EVO certification and comes with support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The rest of the specifications are identical, though. Both laptops can be configured with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You also get a 14-inch FHD panel with a max brightness of 300 nits.

Acer Swift 3 The new Acer Swift 3 laptop comes with both Intel and AMD processor options. Both models are running the new Windows 11 OS out of the box.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is available in a variety of configurations with both Intel and AMD processors. The Intel variants feature an 11th Gen Core i5 processor, while the AMD models pack the Ryzen 5 5500U. The base variant of this model comes with 4GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All variants offer a 14-inch FHD IPS panel. The Acer Aspire 5 series starts at ₹57,999.

Acer Aspire 5 The Acer Aspire 5 starts at ₹57,999, and you get both Intel and AMD options for this laptop too. All variants have a 14-inch FHD IPS panel.

Acer Aspire 3

Next up, we have another mainstream notebook under Acer’s Aspire lineup — the Acer Aspire 3. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with hybrid storage, up to 8GB RAM, and a fingerprint reader to add an extra layer of security. The Aspire 3 is a fairly basic laptop that starts at ₹55,999.

Acer Aspire 3 The Acer Aspire 3 is not as powerful as the Aspire 5 but you get almost all the same features including a fingerprint reader.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is one of the best convertible laptops available in the market, and it now comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It is one of the more powerful laptops in Acer’s portfolio, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The 13.5-inch IPS touch panel has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which Acer calls a “VertiView display.” You also get a stylus with this machine to take full advantage of that convertible form factor. The Acer Spin 5 starts at ₹99,999.

Acer Spin 3

Lastly, we have the Acer Spin 3, which is another 2-in-1 convertible laptop. This laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it is not as tall as the Spin 5’s display. However, you do get a stylus with this machine to power your creativity. The Acer Spin 3 starts at ₹74,999, making it slightly more affordable than the Spin 5.

According to Acer, all these laptops are now available on its website or through exclusive partners. However, at the time of writing, only three of the new models were available on the company’s website. We’ll add links for the other laptops as soon as they go live.