Key Takeaways Acer introduces new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera for 3D content creation.

Latest Predator gaming monitors feature OLED displays for stunning visuals and high refresh rates.

Acer joins smart monitor market with Google TV-powered models for seamless streaming and connectivity.

Computex 2024 is right around the corner, and Acer is introducing a whole lot of new products ahead of the show in Taipei this week. Among them is the new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera, a pocketable camera with two sensors that makes it possible to take photos and videos in 3D.

On top of that, the company introduced a range of new monitors and laptops for Computex, including some Predator-branded displays and the company's first smart monitors.

Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera

Imaghe credit: Acer

First things first, the new 3D camera from Acer is called the SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera. Acer has been making 3D products under the SpatialLabs brand for a few years now, with laptops and monitors capable of displaying 3D content without the need for special glasses. Now, this camera makes it possible to create that 3D content, tying into the rest of the SpatialLabs ecosystem.

The SptialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera comes in a pocketable form factor and and it has two 8MP sensors with electronic image stabilization, plus it's designed to be weatherproof so you can actually use it outside. But it's not just meant for taking photos of things. It can actually be used to stream content in real-time, with 3D video support in YouTube and tyhe Acer SpatialLabs Player 3.0. It ecen supports 3D video in meeting apps like Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. If course, the other party will need a 3D display to see the content in 3D, but that's still very interesting.

Acer keeps investing more and more in the Spatiallabs ecosystem, as the company also announced new plug-ins for Unreal Engine 5.3 and Unity, plus a new SpatialLabns Model Viewer Pro app. As for the camera itself, though, it's set to launch in the third quarter for $549.

Predator gaming monitors are all about OLED

Render crdit: Acer

Moving on to more traditional monitors, Acer introduced a new range of Predator gaming monitors, all using OLED displays. The Predator X27U F3, X32 X3, and X34 X5 all come with OLED panels, ptomising 99% coverage of DCI-P3 with a Delta E<1, making them extremely color accurate. Plus, support for DisplayHDR 400 True Black means HDR content should look terrific on these screens. ALl three models also support tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, in addition to featuring 5W stereo speakers and a KVM switch built-in.

The smaller of the models, the X27U F3, comes with Quad HD resolution (2560x1440) and a blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate, plus a 0.01ms response time, as you'd expect from OLED. It has USB-C and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, so it can be used with PCS and consoles to their full potential.

The Predator X32 X3 steps things up tyo a 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it more suitable for those who want a sharper image and don't know refresh rates to be quite as high. However, this is also a dual-mode display. If you do need the high refresh rates, you can swithc from the 4K 240Hz mode to Full HD 480Hz, so you get the extra responsiveness in exchange for some visual quality. Ports-wise, it's similar to the smaller model.

Finally, we have an ultrawide model with the Predator X34 X5. This is a 21:9 monitor with UWQHD resolution (3440x1440) and a 240Hz refresh rate paire dwith a 0.03ms response time. The 34-inch panel has an 1800R curvature to improve comfort and immersion, and in addition to the same ports as the other two monitors, it also comes with a proper DisplayPort input.

The first model to launch will be the Acer Predator X27U F3, which is coming in Q3 starting at $1,199.99. The Predator X32 X3 and X34 X5 will both launch in Q4, coming in at $1,199.99 and $1,099.99 respectively.

Acer enters the smart monitor race with Google TV

Close

Samsung was the first to introduce its line of smart monitors a few years ago, followed by LG earlier this year. Now, it's time for Acer to join the ranks with a few compelling products of its own. Unlike Samsuing and LG, Acer doesn't have its own smart TV software experience, so instead, these models use Google TV to power the "smart" side of things, which is potentially a good thing since Google TV is the more widespread OS for smart TVs (plus some Chromecast models). It has all the major streaming apps so you can watch shows and movies without a PC, it makes it easy to cost using Google Cast, and the mmonitors also have Bluetooth so you can connect them to external speakers.

The monitors come in two major groups. First, there's the Acer DA series, with the Acer DA271K and the DA321QK targeted to more office-style use, with 4K resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Then there's the Acer Nitro GA series with the GA271U P and GA3221QU P. These come with Quad HD resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate (limited to 144Hz when using HDMI), so they're more targeted at gaming, as you'd expect from the Nitro series. All the screens cover 99% of sRGB and the specs aside from resolution and refresh rate.

All models support tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments, with the non-gaming versions offering a wider range of height adjustment (165mm instead of 150mm), but otherwise, the specs are all similar. All the monitors also have 5W stereo speakers.

All models will launch in Q4, with prices starting at $329.99 for the Acer Nitro GA271U P and $379.99 for the Nitro GA321QU P. The non-gaming models come in at $349.99 for the DA271K and $399.99 for the DA321QK.

Acer Chromebook Plus laptops

Render credit: Acer

Turning to laptops, Acer had a few news for Chromebook fans, both fore enterprise and consumer clients. There's the new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Chromebook Plus Spin 514, which also comes in an Enterprise variant. The former is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution (1920x1080). It's powered by up to an Intel Core 7 150U processor and 16GB of RAM, plus up to a 512GB SSD for storage.

Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is available in both Enterprise and consumer models, and it's a 14-inch convertible. Unlike its larger sibling, this one has a more modern 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, which also supports touch and pen input. It also has FullHD+ resolution (1920x1200). Otherwise, though, the specs are similar, with up to an intel Core 7 150U and 16GB of RAM. The SSD is capped at 256GB, however.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 will be available in June starting at $649.99 in the US, while the Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 will launch in July starting at $749.99. If you're looking for the consumer model, the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 will launch in August for $549.99.

TravelMate laptops for business

Close

If you're not a fan of Chromebooks, Acer also has some business laptops with Windows launching at the event. All of these are under the TravelMate series, including the P4, P4 Spin, and P6, all of which are 14-inch laptops, though the P4 model also has a 16-inch version.

The highlight is naturally the Acer TravelMate P6 14, which comes with Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a Core Ultra 7 165H, plus 32GB of SLPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD. It has a 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which covers 100% of DCI-P3 and supports DisplayHDR True Black 500. It also comes with Wi-Fi 7 support, so it's pretty future proof. It has two Thunderbolt 4 portsd, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a microSD card reader,

The Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 is also powered Intel Core Ultra processors, but from the U series, up to a Core Ultra 7 165U. These aren't as powerful, but the laptop itself comes with up to 64GB of RAM and a Full HD+ (1920x1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with up to a 1TB SSD, and it has a similar port setup to the P6, but with one extra USB Type-A port.

Finally, there's the standard Acer TravelMate P4, which comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch versions. Aside from the screen size, the primary difference between the two models is that the 16-inch version has Intel Core Ultra processors (from the U series), while the 14-inch model uses AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 series chips instead. It's the only one in the lineup to do so. Otherwise, the two are very similar, with Full HD+ (1920x1200) display, up to 64GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. They also have similar port setups to the P4 Spinm, except the AMD-based model lacks Thunderbolt or USB4 support.

All the Intel-based models will launch in July in North America. The TravelMate P6 starts at $1,429.99, whole the P4 Spin 14 comes in at $1,329.99 and the P4 16 starts at $1,229. The AMD-powered P4 14 is only coming to EMEA regions, starting at €949.

Acer Aspire desktop all-in-ones

Render credit: Acer

For desktop PCs, Acer has a couple of new Aspire all-in-one models. The latest versions of the Acer Aspire C24 and C27 are, as the names suggest 24-inch and 27-inch models, respectively, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a Core Ultra 7 165U. You also get up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. One of the standout features of these model is the built-in 5MP webcam with 1440p video. Thanks to the NPU in Intel Core Ultra procesors, these cameras also support Window Studio Effects. And while these aren't necessarily high-end machines, they also support Wi-Fi 7.

The displays here are very similar, aside from the size. They're Full HD IPS panels with fairly small bezels all around. The screen supports tilt and swivel, plus up to 120mm height adjustments, or you can use a VESA mount for more options. For ports, you get four USB Type-A ports, USB Type-C, and HDMI.

Only the Acer Aspire C27 is launching in the US, and it's coming in Q3 for $899.99. The Aspire C24 will launch in EMEA regions for €899 in July.

Wi-Fi routers

Finally, Acer rounded out the news with a couple of new routers. For more general use, there's the Acer Wave 7, a new Wi-Fi 7 router with support for Multi-Link Operation. It offers speeds up to 6400Mbps and it's available in two configurations: one with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and another that repolaces 5GHz with a 6GHz band. The router supports up to 320MHz channel width, and it has three Gigabit Ethernet ports, along with a switchable WAN/LAN port.

If you're more of a gamer, the Acer predator Connect W6x comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and speerds up to 6000Mbps. It has a quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, and it's laser-focused on minimizing packet loss for smooth online gaming. There are also four gigabit Ethernet ports, plus a 2.5Gbps WAN port.

The Acer Wave 7 will launch this quarter, though Acer only mentioned pricing for EMEA regions, which comes in at €119 for a single unit, €199 for a 2-pack, and €299 for a 2-pack. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Connect W6x will launch in the same time frame for €129.