Acer has announced a new 3D monitor under its 'SpatialLabs View' line for creators and developers. Called the SpatialLabs View Pro 27, it allows users to experience supported games and applications in stereoscopic 3D without glasses. On the hardware side, it features a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) AHVA panel, offering 2K per eye in 3D mode. It has a 160Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 400 nits of brightness, 5ms response time, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Acer also claims that the monitor covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. To save your eyes from glare, the screen comes with an anti-reflective coating, while a detachable hood helps improve color accuracy even in well-lit rooms. Most notably for gamers, the monitor supports AMD's FreeSync Premium and Nvidia's G-Sync technologies that should make for smoother, more realistic visuals. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.0, 1x USB-C, and 2x USB-A ports.

Image: Acer

The SpatialLabs View Pro 27 comes with head and eye-tracking technology that the company claims is capable of tracking eye positions in dim environments to ensure that the 3D imagery is always in tune with the viewer. The monitor also includes dual 2.5W speakers with Acer Immerse Audio technology that the company describes as an "advanced AI-driven sound system" that combines with beamforming and head tracking to create an immersive spatial audio experience.

Acer says that the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 will be on display for the first time at the Immerse Global Summit (IGS) in Orlando, Florida from October 17-19, before going on sale in the first quarter of 2024. Acer did not announce the pricing today, meaning it will likely be revealed at the time of its official launch next year. Acer's partnership with SpatialLabs has already brought some cool 3D monitors for gaming and content creation, so it will be interesting to see how this particular device measures up to the earlier launches.