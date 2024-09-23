Spatial content is viewed by many as the future of media and computing; the question is what form of devices will deliver these spatial experiences. Apple and Meta seem convinced that mixed-reality headsets are the way to go, while companies like Acer and Samsung are exploring glasses-free 3D monitors. The technology is getting impressive, and the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 delivers some of the best glasses-free 3D experiences available today. Cameras and a stereoscopic 3D display make native 3D content pop and can even add depth effects to regular 2D photos and video.

With a $3,000 price tag and demanding system requirements, this monitor earns the "Pro" moniker in its name. For professionals who see value in being able to manipulate 3D models and graphics that will literally pop out at you, it might be worth it. SpatialLabs monitors have flaws, like how the resolution is halved in 3D mode, and 2D content converted to 3D still isn't great. However, in a niche and emerging category, the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 just needs to be the best available — and it just might be.

About this review: Acer loaned us a SpatialLabs View Pro 27 for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Glasses-free 3D Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 Great for working with 3D models and content 8 / 10 Acer's SpatialLabs View Pro 27 is a high-end monitor that supports glasses-free 3D. It's a high-resolution, 3840 x 2160 stereoscopic 3D panel that drops down to 2K per eye in 3D mode. The company says it supports over a billion colors, and it comes with the SpatialLabs Experience Center application. However, the monitor is expensive and requires you to have premium PC hardware. Pros The monitor has an outstanding 3D effect when paired with native 3D models and content

Speakers are solid and provide a virtual surround-sound effect

The entire thing feels made for pros, with great I/O options and an included display hood Cons 2D content viewed with SpatialLabs Go can be hit-or-miss in quality

Resolution is halved when using 3D mode

Color accuracy wasn't great for certain gamuts in our testing $3000 at Acer

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 is available directly from Acer's website and costs $3,000. Included in the box is a VESA mount adapter, power supply, cables, and display hood cover. The monitor is designed to work with the SpatialLabs Experience Center, which is a free download. Check the system requirements of the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 below before you buy, because they demand a high-end Nvidia graphics card to power this glasses-free 3D monitor.

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 Resolution 3840 x 2160 (2K per eye in 3D mode) Refresh Rate 160 Hz Screen Size 27-inch Ports 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort, 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A Display Technology Stereoscopic 3D Display Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 400 nits Weight 20.7 lbs (with stand) Mounting Options Wall mountable, VESA 100 x 100 Sound 2x 2.5W speakers Response Time 5ms Tilt Yes, -6.5° to 33° Swivel Yes System Requirements Desktop computers: CPU - Intel Core i7 (or higher) GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (or higher); Laptop computers: CPU - Intel Core i7 (or higher) GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070ti (or higher) Features 2D/3D Switchable Lenticular Lens; Eye Tracking; SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro Expand

Design and ports

Ports won't be the limiting factor; the system requirements will be

Close

For those that are used to consumer-grade monitors, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 might look unsightly. It has giant, thick black bezels and two large 2.5W speakers under the display. However, this is exactly what professionals want to see in a monitor. The bezels and boxy design not only house the SpatialLabs cameras and sensor, but also make it easy to install an included display hood. With four screws, you can secure the hood and block out unwanted light and reflections. There's also an included VESA adapter for wall mounting and more.

This is exactly what professionals want to see in a monitor.

Acer offers just the right number of ports on the SpatialLabs View Pro, starting with a beefy external power supply. Then, there is an HDMI 2.1 port and DisplayPort for connecting to your laptop or desktop computer. You get four total USB ports, two of which are Type-A and the rest are Type-C. These are particularly important for the SpatialLabs View Pro 27, because you need to connect the display over either HDMI or DisplayPort and USB for 3D functionality. All the cables you need are in the box to get you started.

We've gotten used to a one-cable lifestyle in 2024, so it is a bit of a pain if you're connecting to the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 with a laptop. Acer recommends you plug your laptop into AC power, plus the two monitor cables — that adds up to three cords that need to be connected when you sit down and use the View Pro 27. It isn't that big of a deal if you have a desktop, where you can plug everything in once and forget about it.

The bigger hurdle will be the monitor's system requirements. Desktop computers will need an Intel Core i7 (or higher) processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (or higher) graphics card, while laptop computers require an Intel Core i7 (or higher) processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070ti (or higher) graphics card.

Display

Looks great and is plenty bright, but color accuracy could be better

Under the hood, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 features a 4K panel capable of hitting 160Hz refresh rates. It looks excellent and sharp in 2D mode, but the glasses-free technology will cut the resolution in half while using 3D mode. That's because the stereoscopic 3D display and the lenticular lens are actually providing two separate images to provide that clever depth effect, so resolutions are dropped to 2K per mode while using SpatialLabs Model Viewer or Go.

Still, the display should look great unless you are doing extremely color-accurate work.

Acer says that this monitor supports over a billion colors, and the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 didn't perform badly in our independent display testing — it just wasn't outstanding, either. The monitor covered 100% of the sRGB color gamut and 91% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That doesn't put the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 up with the most color-accurate monitors out there, and it tested slightly below the smaller SpatialLabs View Pro portable monitor we tried earlier this year.

Still, the display should look great unless you are doing extremely color-accurate work. The screen seemed plenty bright in daily use, especially with the monitor hood attached. Our unit did seem to have lower peak brightness than the 400 nits advertised, though.

I certainly enjoyed looking at 2D content with the SpatialLabs View Pro 27, and the monitor stand was a big reason why. It places the screen at perfect eye level for me, and gives plenty of room for adjustments.

3D modes

Best for content mastered specifically for 3D, but works with 2D content as well