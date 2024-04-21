Remember the Nintendo 3DS? It was announced in 2010, released a year later, and brought glasses-free 3D experiences mainstream all the way up until the handheld console was discontinued in 2020. But Nintendo ended up leaving glasses-free 3D behind, and so did almost everyone else. The fad never became the future, although that doesn't mean there aren't impressive uses of glasses-free 3D technology available today. Acer has been leading the charge, especially in the PC and gaming markets. Using its SpatialLabs technology, the company released a gaming laptop and a few monitors equipped with stereoscopic 3D capabilities.

That effort leads us to the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro, which is one of the most premium and high-tech portable monitors you can buy. It features a 4K, 15.6-inch display with two cameras and a lenticular lens layer that are all designed to make glasses-free 3D experiences possible. View Pro has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, and it's less than ideal for gaming as a result. However, Acer is partially marketing this monitor to professionals, as View Pro can display things like models and renderings in 3D. Of course, I also tried it out with games, and the 3D effect was certainly remarkable.

Related TCL RayNeo X2 review: A first step towards true AR glasses, but still work to do The RayNeo X2 are truly wireless glasses that can project visual overlay onto the real world and give you surprisingly smart AI help

There are a handful of limitations you'll run into using the View Pro monitor that make you wonder whether something like a mixed-reality headset or glasses would do a better job. The monitor's resolution drops to 2K per eye when using 3D, it has that low refresh rate I mentioned, requires at least two to three cables to run best, and needs a pretty powerful Intel and Nvidia-based system as well. At a whopping $1,500 price point, there's only a very small group of people that should consider buying the SpatialLabs View Pro portable monitor. Nevertheless, it's one of the coolest and most intriguing pieces of tech I've reviewed in a long time.

About this review: Acer loaned us a SpatialLabs View Pro monitor for review. The company did not have any input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 15.6" Portable Monitor Glasses-free 3D A stunning portable monitor you probably shouldn't buy 7 / 10 Acer's SpatialLabs View Pro portable monitor offers a 15.6-inch screen capable of glasses-free 3D graphics. With a 4K resolution that gets split into 2K per eye in 3D mode, the View Pro brings high quality graphics despite the 3D effects. However, there are limitations, like a maximum 60Hz refresh rate. This portable monitor is an insanely cool piece of technology, but the $1,500 price tag and feeble 3D effects make it a tough sell for many. Pros It's the best way to experience glasses-free 3D while PC gaming

Build quality is excellent overall and includes sturdy inbuilt stand

Features a built-in battery for on-the-go usage Cons 3D effects may be better with high-end smart glasses or VR/AR hardware

It's a solo experience, and you need to stay mostly still to enjoy 3D

Extremely expensive cost of entry prices out almost everyone $1500 at Acer

Pricing and availability

Acer's SpatialLabs View Pro is a 15.6-inch portable monitor offering glasses-free 3D at a price of $1,500. You can buy it directly from Acer at that price, and it might appear at other online retailers as well. Aside from the View Pro model that I reviewed, there's also an Acer SpatialLabs View model available at a cheaper $1,100 price point. Be sure to check the recommended system requirements of the View Pro before you buy it, because the portable monitor needs a fairly high-end Intel processor and Nvidia GPU to run best.

Specs

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 15.6" Portable Monitor Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Screen Size 15.6 inches Ports 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode, SD card slot, barrel power connector Display Technology IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 380 nits Dimensions 9.6 x 11.18 x 2.64 in. Weight 1.54 lbs. Mounting Options VESA 100 x 100 Price $1,500 System Requirements Desktop: Intel Core i7 or higher, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080; Laptop: Intel Core i7 or higher, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070ti or higher

Design

It's large, but has great metal construction and a sturdy stand

Close

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro needs a bit of extra hardware to offer 3D support, so it's slightly bigger and heavier than other portable monitors of the same size, like the LG Gram +View. However, it doesn't feel as large as it actually is when you're using it. In part, this is because Acer has managed to cram a lot of the internals into a protrusion on the bottom middle of View Pro's back. When the View Pro monitor is in use, all you can see is the thinnest part of the chassis that encloses the main display camera and cameras. Adding to the excellent form factor is the integrated metal kickstand, which is sturdy and also aids in disguising the thicker part of the View Pro monitor.

Adding to the excellent form factor is the integrated metal kickstand, which is sturdy and also aids in disguising the thicker part of the View Pro monitor.

Related LG Gram +View review: An excellent portable monitor with some limitations The LG Gram +View is arguably the best portable monitor out there, but it lacks some features I really wish were here.

Overall, the build quality is excellent thanks to an all-metal chassis. The display can be difficult to clean because of the raised metal faceplate, which traps dust and lint around its edges. This is a fine trade-off though, because the metal faceplate and raised edges combine to make the View Pro more durable and reduce the chances of cracking.

Display

The 4K resolution is great, but the 60Hz refresh rate is not

Close

The cool part of the SpatialLabs View Pro is that it can handle both 2D and 3D display modes, so it stands on its own as a great 4K portable monitor. In fact, in some ways, the View Pro does a better job at being a regular portable monitor than it does at being a 3D monitor. In productivity-based tasks that the View Pro will likely be used for in 2D mode, some of the portable monitor's flaws are less apparent or nonexistent. For example, you can easily run the View Pro off of a single HDMI cable or a USB-C cable via DisplayPort Alt Mode, whereas 3D mode requires a second USB cable and probably wall power. Additionally, the 60Hz refresh rate won't be a problem with productivity tasks, and you'll maximize the View Pro's 4K IPS display in 2D mode.

In fact, in some ways, the View Pro does a better job at being a regular portable monitor than it does at being a 3D monitor.

We'll talk about the stereoscopic 3D functionality next, but it's worth noting that you do sacrifice things when using 3D mode, so display quality will be better in 2D mode. With an inbuilt battery that can power the display for up to five hours, the View Pro is a downright good portable monitor before the glasses-free 3D feature is even considered. On top of that, the View Pro's 4K display panel is very color accurate, and Acer claims it offers 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Our independent testing confirmed all that and more, with my review unit providing full coverage of the sRGB and Adobe RGB color spaces. Plus, it put up a respectable 95% coverage of the NTSC gamut and 91% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Brightness isn't bad for a portable monitor, but it isn't great either. Acer says the View Pro monitor is rated for 380 nits of peak brightness, and our unit measured about 350 nits of peak brightness. This kind of differential isn't atypical, but any brightness level under 400 nits may be tricky to see in subpar lighting conditions. Indoors with controlled lighting, the View Pro is easy to see.

Portable monitors with high-quality 4K displays aren't exactly cheap, and usually go for at least $500 to $1,000 depending on their other features. The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro is an excellent portable monitor for 2D usage alone, but that $1,500 price tag means you'll have to find some use for the stereoscopic 3D functionality to justify the high cost.

Glasses-free 3D

An incredibly cool feature that can feel gimmicky at times due to limitations

Finally, we can talk about the SpatialLabs View Pro's differentiating feature, which is, of course, stereoscopic 3D. To start, let's go over the science behind how glasses-free 3D works on the View Pro portable monitor. Above the standard 4K IPS display panel, there is a lenticular lens that refracts images coming from the display. Essentially, two different sets of images are produced — one for each eye — and they are refracted into a single one with the lenticular lens film. This is what gives the 3D effect to a 2D image. There are two cameras at the top of the View Pro display that track your eye and head movements, and this ensures the 3D effect is perceived properly. However, these are also the reasons why the resolution is effectively halved while in 3D mode, and why only one person can enjoy it at a time.

While there are some instances where the View Pro produces a great 3D experience, optimization being limited to a small number of games and other content types are restrictive.

Everything related to stereoscopic 3D is housed in the SpatialLabs Experience Center, which contains all the software you need to play 3D games, watch 3D content, view 3D models, and more. Generally, you can force just about any type of full-screen 2D content to appear in 3D using the SpatialLabs Go app. However, the 3D effect is best experienced while using apps, games, and content that are optimized and mastered for 3D. In my testing, I found that View Pro was much better at adding three-dimensional depth to the graphics, rather than creating the kind of experience where things pop out at you. For what it's worth, you can customize how much depth and popout effects are applied to your experience.

3D effects are absolutely noticeable, but are hardly perfect. You have to stay mostly still to get really immersed in a 3D experience, because moving around will disrupt the image as the cameras and software take time to adjust. Additionally, quick movements in-game and looking at objects in your peripheral can cause a blurring effect. While there are some instances where the View Pro produces a great 3D experience, optimization being limited to a small number of games and other content types is restrictive.

1:38 Related Apple Vision Pro review: It's a half-baked glimpse of the future Spatial computing might be the future, but Apple Vision Pro is more of a proof-of-concept in its current state than a product people should buy.

After spending a few months with Apple Vision Pro and other mixed-reality wearables, I have to admit I'm skeptical that glasses-free 3D is the best way to provide a 3D experience in 2024. Watching 3D movies on Disney+ and interacting with augmented-reality models in JigSpace on Vision Pro was a superior experience to using View Pro, and users might be able to get a pared-down experience with a Meta Quest headset for cheaper. The area where SpatialLabs is clearly better is in gaming, because PC VR gaming is limiting as well. If you truly want glasses-free 3D on your PC, the SpatialLabs View Pro monitor is one of the best (and only) ways to get it. The question is whether glasses-free 3D is needed nowadays at all.

Should you buy the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro?