Acer Spin 7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 launches as India’s first 5G laptop

The Acer Spin 7 has officially landed in India becoming the first laptop offering 5G connectivity. Powered by Qualcomm’s 2nd-gen Snapdragon 8cx, the laptop comes in a sleek magnesium-aluminum alloy body with a 2-in-1 design. It is noteworthy that none of the telecom operators in India have started rolling out 5G connectivity in the country, and it is expected that it will stay the same through the course of 2021. This essentially means that owners need to rely on 4G connectivity.

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

Specification Acer Nitro 5 Dimensions & Weight 325 x 325 x 15.9 mm

1.4 kgs Display 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS touchscreen

250-nits brightness

Stylus support

Antibacterial Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform

Qualcomm Kryo 495 Octa-core CPU (3GHz) GPU Qualcomm Adreno 685 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4x

512GB UFS storage Battery & Charger 56WHr (29 hours claimed)

45W charger I/O 2 x USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Kensington lock Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

5G – Sub-6 GHz and mmWave

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Pro Other Features Backlit keyboard

720p webcam

Fingerprint scanner Price ₹1,34,999

The laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with Full HD (1920 x 1080-pixel) resolution. It offers 250-nits of brightness, and there is also support for stylus and an antibacterial Corning Gorilla Glass coating on top. Acer claims that the lightweight notebook weighs just 1.4kgs with a thickness of just 15.9mm. The laptop will be available with 8GB of onboard LPDDR4X memory, Adreno 685 GPU, and 512GB UFS storage. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC features an octa-core processor capable of going up to 3.0GHz.

It is very limited on the I/O front as you get only two USB-C ports for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The 5G modem supports connectivity through both Sub-6GHz and 5G mmWave, while there is also support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include a 720p webcam, backlit keyboard, a 56Whr battery, and 45W USB-PD charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Spin 7 is priced at ₹1,34,999 in India and can be purchased via Acer Exclusive stores, Acer Online Store, and other partner stores.

If you are in the USA and are looking for more options, here are some more highly recommended 5G laptops.