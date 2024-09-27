Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $550 $700 Save $150 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has an amazing display, plenty of power, support for a pen, and is one of the best Chromebooks that you can buy. Right now, you can grab this laptop for $150 below its usual retail price. $550 at Best Buy

If you're the type of person that just uses their computer to browse the internet, do some light work, and maybe play some games occasionally, well, a Chromebook might be for you. While it might not be the most powerful option that you can buy, it is a good fit if you're someone that lives on the internet.

Of course, you have plenty of great options, like the Acer Spin 714, with its 14-inch touchscreen display, powerful Intel i5 processor, and 2-in-1 convertible form factor that makes it a versatile tool in your daily arsenal. Best of all, it doesn't cost all that much right now, with a special discount that takes $150 off its retail price, coming in at just $550 when you buy it from Best Buy.

What's great about the Acer Spin 714?

Source: Acer

The Acer Spin 714 is built solid and features an Intel Core i5 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage. While that may not sound like a lot, it's more than enough power to run the Spin 714 and Chrome OS. Chrome OS is relatively lightweight, relying on web-based apps and cloud systems to keep it running smoothly. That's not to say you can't do things offline, but it's built and works best when connected online.

As mentioned before, it does have a 14-inch touchscreen display with a resolution that comes in at 1920x1200, and has a 16:10 aspect ratio which allows users to take full advantage of the screen's real estate. Of course, the audio sounds clear as well, which is perfect if you're looking to play your tunes or conduct videocalls. Furthermore, you get all-day battery life with up to 10 hours of use, and it can quickly charge for four hours of use in just 30 minutes.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C, and one USB-A port. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and HDMI port. And if all of that wasn't enough, the laptop is extremely durable, providing MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection. So if you've been looking to try something new and want to get a Chromebook that's worth the money, grab the Acer Spin 714 while you can for $550.