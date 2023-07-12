Acer Spin 714 $540 $700 Save $160 The Acer Spin 714 is one of the newest Chromebooks you can buy. It is a modern one with the latest 13th-generation CPUs from Intel, and it's now at once of the lowest prices ever at Best Buy. $540 at Best Buy

Looking for a new Chromebook this Prime Day? While Amazon already has many great Prime Day laptop deals, you can't forget about Best Buy. As part of its Black Friday in July deal, the retailer is slashing prices on all kinds of cool tech. A prime example is the Acer Spin 714 Chromebook. This modern Chromebook sports 13th-generation Intel CPUs, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and it is now $540 instead of the usual $700.

What's so great about the Acer Spin 714 Chromebook?

For under $700, the Acer Spin 714 Chromebook is an absolute steal. Unlike other Chromebooks, this one features 13th-generation Intel CPUs. Specifically, it's the Intel Core i5-1335U. These are the same CPUs you'll see in competing Windows laptops, so it's plenty efficient for trying out games on Steam in beta, running Android apps, and even Linux apps. Other Chromebooks tend to be a generation behind, with 12th-generation CPUs.

That's just what's inside this Chromebook, though. The Acer Spin 714 Chromebook is also a convertible, so you can flip the screen around and use it in different ways, for watching movies, holding it as a tablet, or even showcasing presentations. There's no doubt, you'll be able to make the most of that 1920x1200 resolution screen. And speaking of the screen, this is a pretty well-designed system, too, with it being made of aluminum, and having a backlit keyboard. That's plenty of premium features for a more affordable price of under $1,000 when compared to your typical Windows laptop.