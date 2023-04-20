Some of the best Acer laptops are getting better. Just refreshed for the spring by the company are several Vero, Swift, and TravelMate products. There's also the Chromebook Spin 714 which is the first Chromebook so far in 2023 with Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs. The big theme of the refresh is the latest Intel CPUs and OLED displays, but we have all the details if you're hoping to buy any of these devices later this year.

Topping things is the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. There are a few things new with this year's models, including the option for up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and a QHD 2K webcam, which is a first for an Acer Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714, meanwhile, comes with eco-friendly features and meets the MIL-STD-810H standard. Acer says the Chromebook Spin 714 will become available later in May, and pricing starts at $700.

Elsewhere in the lineup, there's the refreshed Acer Aspire Vero 15. It's picking up a new Cyprus Green color, the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and a new 1440p QHD camera. Pricing on it starts at $700. And we can't forget the Swift X 16, which has the new Ryzen 7040 Series CPUs, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs along with a 120Hz 3200 x 2000 resolution OLED display. It starts at $1,249 and will hit shelves in May.

The final of the announced products is the TravelMate P6 16, TravelMate P4 14 (also in Spin), and TravelMate M2. The TravelMate P6 14 is a high-end device with a 2880 x 1800 resolution OLED display, the P4 14 features a 2.2K display with RTX 2050 GPUs, and the TravelMate M2 is an LTE laptop in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Pricing on the TravelMate P6 14 starts at $1,249 with availability for July, and the TravelMate P4 16 and P4 Spin 14 starts at $1,049 with availability set for June. On the TravelMate P2 series, it's $849.