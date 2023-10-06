Acer is a go-to PC and accessory manufacturer for anyone looking to score a great everyday price, and when you can find its products on sale you'll generally find some of the cheapest prices around. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is set to run October 10 and 11, but Acer has jumped ahead of the event with its own set of deals. If you don't want to sign up for Amazon Prime or simply don't want to wait for the official event, you'll find plenty of great deals on the best Acer laptop and monitors for gaming and productivity.

Best Acer Store deals ahead of Prime Day

Source: Acer Acer Nitro 5 $1000 $1800 Save $800 The Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42-R5KZ) has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It's currently $800 off the regular price, bringing the total down to $1,000. $1000 at Acer

Source: Acer Acer Swift 5 (2022) $900 $1500 Save $600 Acer's Swift 5 (SF514-56T-797T) has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch QHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio and touch functionality. It's discounted by $600, bringing the total down to $900. $900 at Acer

Source: Acer Acer Predator XB323QK $750 $1200 Save $450 The Acer Predator XB3 gaming monitor has a gorgeous 31.5-inch 4K panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and up to 400 nits brightness. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, and will ultimately deliver an incredible experience. It's down to $750 from the usual $1,200 price. $750 at Acer

Acer Aspire 7 Acer Aspire 7 $500 $900 Save $400 The Aspire 7 (A715-51G-529E) is a nimble 15.6-inch clamshell laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The display is set at 1080p with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Regularly priced at $900, it's down to $500 ahead of October Prime Day. $500 at Acer

Acer Swift X Acer Swift X $800 $1250 Save $450 The Swift X is a sleek 16-inch clamshell laptop with tons of available performance thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Arc A370M discrete GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The display has an FHD+ resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio. Save $450 on this laptop are Acer's official store. $800 at Acer

Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx Gaming Monitor $180 $330 Save $150 The Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor is a perfect option for those who want to stick with an FHD resolution. It has a 27-inch VA panel with sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (VRB) response time, and up to 250 nits brightness. It's down to $180 from the usual $330 price. $180 at Acer

More great Acer laptop deals

Acer is also running a bunch of other great laptop deals that live outside of Amazon's October Prime Day. The Acer storefront is hosting the deals, so you don't need Amazon Prime to save. I've highlighted the absolute best laptop sales in the section above, but there are more tasty devices to check out before Prime Day even begins.

Source: Acer Acer Nitro 5 $1000 $1800 Save $800 Acer is also offering the Nitro 5 (AN517-42-R35M) for $800 off, bringing the total down to $1,000. This version has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. $1000 at Acer

Acer Nitro 16 (2023) $800 $1200 Save $400 Saving $400 on a gaming laptop is a big deal, and Acer's Nitro 16 will handle a great entry-level experience. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The 16-inch display has an FHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync capabilities. $800 at Acer

Source: Acer Acer Swift Edge 16 (2022) $1300 $1500 Save $200 The Swift Edge 16 from 2022 boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The 16-inch display is set at a 4K resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Save $200, which is still a decent discount on a snazzy laptop. $1300 at Acer

Acer Aspire 5 (2022, Intel) $500 $700 Save $200 Acer's affordable Aspire 5 is currently enjoying a $200 discount, bringing the total down to $500. This model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a large 17.3-inch FHD display with 60Hz refresh rate. $500 at Acer

More great Acer monitor deals

Acer's sales event ahead and during Amazon's October Prime Day isn't just focused on laptops. A bunch of top monitors for work and for play are also on sale, allowing you to land a killer new screen without having to sign up for Amazon Prime.

Source: Acer Acer Nitro XV322QK $450 $700 Save $250 This gorgeous 31.5-inch VA gaming monitor sports a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (VRB) response time, 400 nits brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Regularly priced at $700, you can pick it up for $450. $450 at Acer

Source: Acer Acer Nitro XZ325QU $300 $430 Save $130 The curved 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XZ325QU has a 16:9 VA panel with 1000R curve, QHD resolution, 170Hz refresh rate (when overclocked), and 1ms (VRB) response time. It's $130 off the regular price, bringing it down to $300. $300 at Acer

Source: Acer Acer CB273U $300 $480 Save $180 This 27-inch IPS producivity monitor boasts a QHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms (VRB) response time, and AMD FreeSync for reduced screen tearing. It has a good selection of ports and includes HDR10 support. It's down to just $300 at Acer's official store. $300 at Acer

Do I need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

You do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to get these deals. Acer is hosting its own sales event even before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event gets underway, and you'll be able to buy directly from the manufacturer without having to involve Amazon at all.

This sales event hosted by Acer is expected to run until October 19, so you can always check out Amazon's pricing on similar laptops and monitors when Prime Day opens up October 10.