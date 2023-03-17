If you spend a lot of time away from home and in places like coffee shops or airports with your new Acer laptop, then 5G connectivity is a must to stay connected. You don't want to depend on unsecured Wi-Fi, which can be a privacy concern and unreliable. So does the new Acer Swift 14 (2023) have 5G? Unfortunately, the Acer Swift 14 (2023) does not have 5G connectivity.

This isn't too surprising since the Acer Swift 14 is a consumer laptop. Like its predecessor, the Acer Swift 5, consumer laptops tend not to have 5G connectivity. This is more of a feature for business laptops, which are much more expensive. If you really want 5G on the Acer Swift 14 (2023), you'll have to tether to a cell phone or invest in a hotspot instead.

Why the Acer Swift 14 (2023) doesn't have 5G

The Acer Swift 14 doesn't have 5G because it lacks a cellular modem. According to the specs sheet Acer provided, it only features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i and Bluetooth 5.1. A cellular modem from Qualcomm or another company is usually necessary to enable 5G and LTE connectivity on a laptop, which would make it more expensive.

You can get cellular connectivity on your Acer Swift 14, though, in two ways. First, you can connect your iPhone or Android as a mobile hotspot in just a few simple steps, which is the easiest solution, although some carriers will charge you extra for this feature. You can also use a mobile hotspot router like the one below that'll let you connect to a cellular network on your laptop in the same way as you would for Wi-Fi. As you can imagine, it will cost extra, both on your plan and at the time of purchase.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router Get internet whenever you need it with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without using your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan! $329 at Amazon

Other 5G laptops

If you absolutely need a laptop with 5G, you can check out some of these great laptops below. They will be more expensive, but as you can see, they cater more towards business users. These laptops from Lenovo and HP are equally as great as the Acer Swift 14 (2023) as they have excellent displays. In the case of the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, you even get a convertible device with a fancy leather finish. You can find more affordable options in our guide to the top 5G and 4G LTE laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with 12th-gen Intel Core P-series processors, new OLED displays, and a Full HD webcam. $1164 at Lenovo

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is a luxury of a laptop, with a beautiful OLED screen and faux leather finish. $2379 at HP $3373 at HP (customizable)

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 was designed in collaboration with AMD, and packs a lot of modern features like a haptic touchpad, a brand-new design, an FHD webcam, and more. $1034 at Lenovo

The Acer Swift 14 (2023) isn't yet for sale, but when it becomes available, you can buy it with the link below starting at $1,400.