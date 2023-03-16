When looking for a great laptop, battery life is quite important. Laptops are intended for use on the go, and you shouldn't have to be plugged into the wall constantly to get work done. In the case of the upcoming Acer Swift 14, we still have some questions about the battery. While we don't know much about its size or efficiency, Acer quotes that it'd last you up to 9.5 hours. This seems great for now, but we're looking forward to testing it more when we have a review unit.

So, does the Acer Swift 14 have good battery life?

We can't tell you all you want to know about the Acer Swift 14's battery yet since we don't know its size. Typically, we look at the size of the battery (measured in watt-hours or Wh) to determine if you'll need to charge your laptop often. We also consider elements like the display and processor. Your typical productivity laptop, like a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, has about a 57Wh-60Wh battery. This year's Acer Swift 14 is based on the Acer Swift 5, which had a 56Wh battery, and because the overall design hasn't changed much, we can assume the battery will be similar. Again, that's not confirmed.

However, Acer says the battery on the Acer Swift 14 will last about 9.5 hours. Based on our hands-on time with the Acer Swift 5 as a reference point, 9.5 hours seems correct. Intel says its new 13th-generation CPUs don't change much in terms of battery life — just featuring a small performance boost — and the Acer Swift 14 isn't using power-hungry OLED screens, so it'll likely hit somewhere near that number. We haven't tested the 13th-generation CPUs yet though, but we'll update you when we learn more about its impacts on battery.

How to manage your battery life

If you're not getting the battery life you'd want out of your device, there are ways to manage it more efficiently.

First, you'll want to keep the screen brightness down to avoid draining the battery too quickly. You'd also want to visit the Power & battery page in the Windows 11 settings app to see suggestions on improving your laptop's battery life. You can adjust sleep settings, change the power mode, and consider using a battery saver if you want reduced energy consumption.

The Acer Swift 14 is set to be released later this year. Pricing starts at $1,400. You can't buy it yet, but you can check it out on the product page below.