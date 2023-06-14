The Acer Swift 14 (2023) is an exceptional laptop. It comes with the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs, a stylish design, and an improved QHD+ resolution screen. Our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods reviewed it and found that it was ideal for those who want a laptop that looks pretty and is easy to take on the go.

It really is up there with some of the best laptops, and is one of the best options that Acer has made. If that sounds good to you, you might be wondering what configurations it comes in. There is some unfortunate news on that front.

Acer Swift 14 (2023) configurations

The Acer Swift 14 (2023) currently only comes in one configuration, which you can find at both Acer.com and Amazon. You get a 14-inch screen with a 2560x1600 resolution, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. These are higher-tier specs for the price, but Acer has promised cheaper configurations in the future, although we don't know when they'll be available just yet.

CPU

For most people, either of these 13th-generation Intel Core processors will be great. Woods found the Intel Core i7-13700H that's available was actually overkill for a thin, mainstream laptop like this one, but it's still plenty fast for tasks like light video editing. Plus, the chips run at 45W, which means battery life will take a hit. Either way, it's a system that won't disappoint in performance.

CPU Name Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Core i5-13500H (Currently unavailable)

Display

The single display option you'll find for the Acer Swift 14 comes with a 2560x1600 resolution. This is a 16:10 aspect ratio display, which is great for multitasking and opening apps side by side. A lower-resolution 1920x1200 panel is also on the way, but we don't recommend it. It's not the worst, but for productivity on a laptop, a higher resolution screen is more important.

Display Type 14-inch-2560x1600 resolution 14-inch 1920x1200 resolution (Currently unavailable)

RAM

Currently, you'll only find the Acer Swift 14 with 16GB RAM, which is more than enough for multitasking and day-to-day productivity with Microsoft Office applications and web browsing. The 32GB RAM option is for those who plan to push beyond those basic tasks toward video editing but is honestly too much for a laptop like this. The 8GB RAM option is the bare minimum for casual computing and simple web browsing.

RAM option 8GB (currently unavailable) 16GB 32GB (currently unavailable)

Storage

As for storage, 1TB Is a lot on its own. Typically, productivity laptops come with 256GB or 512GB of storage as a starting option, so you're getting plenty of room for keeping your documents, photos, and videos safe on your laptop.

Storage option 512GB SSD (currently unavailable) 1TB SSD

As you can see, configurations are a bit limited right now as there's only one option. But you can check out the Acer Swift 14 with the link below if it interests you. And we'll update you if more configurations become available.