Acer makes some of the best laptops, which is why Acer Swift 14 (2023) looks to be another winner thanks to the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and a boost in the webcam quality. However, it's set to launch for $1,400 later this year, which is where the Acer Aspire 5 comes into play. This laptop is a more budget-friendly device with a sub-$800 cost.

Would you rather have something more premium and luxurious-looking or something more affordable that just gets the job done? Let's look at these two great Acer laptops side by side.



Acer Aspire 5 (2022, Intel) Acer Swift 14 Brand Acer Acer Color Blue, Charcoal Black, Gold, Pure Silver, Sakura Pink, Steel Gray Mist green/ Steam Blue Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU Intel Core i5-1235U, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i5-13500H, Intel Core i7-13700H Memory 4GB, 8GB, 12GB 16GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Battery 48 Wh Rated for 9.5 hours (unspecified capacity) Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A 2.0, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 2 x USB Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm headphone jack Camera FHD 1080p Quad HD 1440p webcam with temporal noise reduction Display (Size, Resolution) FHD 1920 x 1080 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touch/ 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), touch Weight 3.28 pounds Starting at 2.65 pounds Dimension 12.92 x 8.71 x 0.7 inches 12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Network IEEE 802.11ax, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i/ Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers 2x Stereo Speakers Dual speakers with DTS Audio Dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice

Acer Swift 14 (2023) vs Aspire 5: Price and availability

Right now, you only can buy the Acer Aspire 5. The Acer Swift 14 is not yet available at the time of writing but will go on sale later in March, starting at $1,400. We're not sure yet what configuration you'll get at that price but will update you when we learn more.

Meanwhile, the Aspire 5 comes in 14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17.3-inch sizes. You'll also find an AMD chip option on the 15-inch model. For the purposes of this comparison, we're focusing on the 14-inch Acer Aspire 5 model, which is closest to the Acer Swift 15 since it has 12th-generation Intel CPUs. It has an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Design: Both are clamshell laptops, but the Swift 14 has more bling

Both the Acer Swift 14 (2023) and the Acer Aspire 5 are clamshell laptops, so you won't be rotating the screen on either device like you would on the best Windows convertibles. However, these laptops are for different audiences, so that's where the similarites end.

The Acer Swift 14 has a much flashier and visually appealing design. It's precision CNC machined, with double anodized sides that create a nice visual effect. So the sides of the laptop are polished in gold and the inside is plain black. This helps make the laptop look like a piece of jewelry. It also keeps the device quite lightweight at 2.65 pounds.

The Acer Swift 14 (2023) looks like a piece of jewelry.

Considering the lower price, the Acer Swift 5's design isn't nearly as extravagant. It's made from aluminum and magnesium, so it feels smooth to the touch. But that material isn't polished or colored to look different on the sides. You just get a plain-looking black laptop. Additionally, even with the use of aluminum and magnesium, the Acer Aspire 5 is quite heavy and thick at 3.28 pounds and 0.7 inches thick.

Display: The Acer Swift 14 (2023) has a better screen

The display on a laptop is an important part of any buying decision. Indeed, if you're planning to multitask and get a lot of work done, the Acer Swift 14 (2023) will be a winner. It has a newer 16:10 aspect ratio display that gives you more vertical room to stack windows, whereas the Acer Aspire 5 has an old-school 16:9 aspect ratio screen. The Swift 14 also has slimmer bezels for a more modern look.

There's also the bump in resolution. The Swift 14's starts with a 1920 x 1200 display (with the option for 2560 x 1600), which gives you more pixels to play with than the 1920 x 1080 resolution on the Aspire 5. Those extra pixels can add up quickly, with the apps on your screen looking sharper.

Additionally, the Acer Swift 14 has a touchscreen. This means you can scribble on documents or PDF files using your finger or do a little doodling. Since the Aspire 5 is a budget laptop, it doesn't have a touchscreen option.

Finally, we move to the top of the display. The Aspire 5 has a 1080p webcam, which is standard for most laptops in 2023. On the other hand, the Swift 14 has a higher-resolution QHD 1440p webcam, with features like temporal noise reduction. With that bump to 1440p, you'll look better on your calls.

Performance: The Acer Swift 14 (2023) has better H-series 13th generation Intel CPUs

As a budget laptop at just under $800, you can't expect too much in terms of performance out of the Acer Aspire 5. It has Intel's 12th-generation U-series CPUs. There are other options for 11th-generation Core i3 or Core i5 G7 CPUs, and an AMD Ryzen 7 on the 15-inch model, but those aren't our focus here since we're comparing the 14-inch laptops only.

If you want the best-performing Aspire 5, you'll want to pick up the model we suggested, which has the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU. This CPU has 10 cores (two performance and eight efficient) and runs at 15 watts of power. It's great for battery life, and you'll get some web browsing and other work done. However, you won't be able to do a lot of other more intensive tasks like video editing or gaming.

For light gaming and video editing, the Swift 14 will be a champion of a laptop.

Meanwhile, since the Acer Swift 14 (2023) is a higher-end laptop, you can expect significantly better performance thanks to the newest 13th-generation H-series CPU. Typically, Intel's H-series CPUs are paired with dedicated graphics cards, but with 13th-generation Intel CPUs, you'll now find laptops with standalone H-series CPUs and no dedicated graphics. The CPUs on the Swift 14 are quite powerful, too, running at 45W and with up to 14 cores. So, for light gaming and video editing, the Swift 14 will be a champion of a laptop. Just keep in mind that with all those extra pixels on the screen and all this CPU power, battery life might not be the best.

You can check out a comparison of a laptop with the new H-series CPUs against a laptop with similar U-series CPUs in the table below. Notice how the higher core counts and wattage on the Intel H-series CPUs give it a boost in Time Spy (a gaming test), as well as significantly higher numbers in productivity tests like PCMark 10 and Geekbench.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (Core i7-13700H) Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight Core i7-1265U PCMark 10 6,176 4,991 3DMark: Time Spy 2,073 1,225 Geekbench 5 1,857/12,928 1,754 / 5,991 Cinebench R23 1,906/13,093 1,568 / 5,677

If performance is what you're looking for, the Acer Swift 14 (2023) is no doubt going to be a better buy for you. But if you don't mind high-end performance and will just be web browsing, the Aspire 5 is the way to go.

Connectivity: It's pretty much even, but the Swift 14 wins

These laptops share the same idea: provide lots of ports to help you avoid a dongle. The Acer Aspire 5 has Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack and Ethernet. Thunderbolt 4 is rare on mid-range budget laptops, so that's a huge positive for us. Meanwhile, the Swift 14 has two Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Neither laptop has 5G or LTE connectivity.

The Acer Swift 14 (2023) is right for you

Even though it's significantly more expensive, the Acer Swift 14 is worth it. It's slimmer and more modern looking than the Aspire 5 thanks to the anodized and gold-colored sides. It also has a better 16:10 aspect ratio screen and powerful Intel H-series CPUs, which are great for light gaming and video editing.

If you want to save some money, though, the Acer Swift 5 is still a great laptop. It might have a more crammed 16:9 aspect ratio display, but the Intel U-series CPUs make it great for everyday web browsing and help the battery life a bit. Not to forget, the connectivity is great, since you end up getting Thunderbolt and USB-A. It's still a solid laptop for those on a budget.