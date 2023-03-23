Acer Swift 14 The Acer Swift 14 is a productivity laptop with a fancy dual-tone design and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. It's the follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 and brings some changes, like an even better 1440p webcam. Pros 13th-generation Intel CPU 16:10 aspect ratio touch screen New 1440p webcam Cons Expensive New model doesn't bring many design changes $1400 at Acer

The Acer Swift 14 (2023) and the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 are two really great laptops. The Acer packs in powerful 13th-generation Intel H-series CPUs and a super stylish design, while the IdeaPad 5 is a relatively affordable laptop that features AMD Ryzen CPUs. Those are the basic differences between these great computers, but there are still some other things that you'll want to keep in mind if you're considering buying either one. Be it the display, the port selection, or the expected performance, we've put these two laptops side by side across different areas and are here to dive deeper into where they compare and contrast.

Acer Swift 14 (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5: Pricing and availability

You can't currently buy either of these laptops. The Acer Swift 14 (2023) will be available later this March starting at $1,400. That price is likely for an introductory model, but we're unsure of what specifications that'll cover.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5, meanwhile is currently listed on Lenovo's website as coming soon. We're unsure of the price, but it looks like it'll start at $720 for the version with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. You can fully customize the IdeaPad 5 through Lenovo's website and add a faster CPU, 16GB RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD.



Acer Swift 14 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Brand Acer Lenovo Color Mist green / Steam Blue Abyss Blue, Storm Grey Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 CPU Intel Core i5-13500H, Intel Core i7-13700H AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 8GB, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home or Pro Battery Rated for 9.5 hours (unspecified capacity) 57Wh, up to 10.6 hours (MobileMark 2018) Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 2 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, SD Card reader, Headphone/mic combo Camera 1440p with temporal noise reduction 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touch/ 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), touch 15.6-inch FHD touch, or 15.6-inch FHD nontouch Weight Starting at 2.65 pounds 4.08 pounds Dimension 12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches 14.04 x 9.17 x 0.66 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers Dual speakers with DTS Audio Dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice 2 x 2W Speaker with Dolby Audio Price $1,400 $720

Design: Both are clamshells, but the Acer looks fancier

The design principles are the same here. Both the Acer Swift 14 (2023) and the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 are clamshell laptops. Unlike Windows 11-powered convertibles and tablets, you can't rotate the screen.

However, there are still significant design differences, starting with how they look. The Acer Swift 14 is of the fanciest-looking laptops we've seen. Its edges are precision diamond-cut, and it has doubled anodized sides to give them a nice gold polish. Meanwhile, the IdeaPad 5 is just a standard aluminum laptop, although some models have a plastic bottom. This isn't surprising considering it's almost half the price of the Acer Swift 14.

Then there are their sizes. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is larger and heavier compared to the Acer Swift 14. The IdeaPad 5 is 0.7 inches thick and weighs 3.28 pounds, which is still portable, but the Acer Swift is 0.59 inches thick and weighs 2.65 pounds. However, because the IdeaPad 5 is longer, it has room for a numpad on the keyboard, which the Acer Swift 14 does not.

Display: The Acer Swift 14 (2023) has a better 16:10 aspect ratio display

Off the bat, if you want better to stack windows side by side on your display, you'll want to go for the Acer Swift 14, even though the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 has a bigger 15.6-inch screen. That's due to the resolution and aspect ratios. The Acer Swift 14 sports a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and a higher 1920 x 1200 (or 2560 x 1600) resolution, while the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 uses an older 16:9 aspect ratio with a lower 1920 x 1080 resolution, which might make the screen feel too cramped. We've reviewed a lot of great Acer laptops with this type of display and found it helps slim down the black bezels on top and the bottom of the screen. This makes for a great-looking laptop.

The point here is that even though the IdeaPad 5 has a bigger screen, you might be unable to use it to your fullest since the aspect ratio is a bit limiting and the screen resolution isn't that high. Both devices are touch-capable, however.

Note that the webcams above the displays are also quite different. The Acer Swift 14 has a 1440p webcam, which will be sharper than the 1080p webcam on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5. Neither webcam has Windows Hello, so you can't log into your PC using your face. Instead, you can use the fingerprint reader.

Performance: Intel's 13th-generation H-series is more powerful than AMD Ryzen

Undoubtedly, the Acer Swift 14 will be a better laptop if you want a well-performing system for tasks like light gaming or quick video editing. The IdeaPad 5, meanwhile, is better suited for general productivity. This is because the Acer Swift 14 has Intel's new 13th-generation H-series CPUs, and the IdeaPad 5 is using older AMD Ryzen CPUs.

There are two CPU options on the Acer Swift 14: the Intel Core i5-13500H and the Intel Core i7-13700H. These CPUs use a hybrid architecture, with a mix of performance cores and efficiency cores. This means they pack in a high core count, run at high frequencies and a wattage up to 45W. The Intel Core i5-13500H has 12 cores total (4 performance, 8 efficient), 16 threads, and runs up to 4.7GHz. The Intel Core i7-13700H, meanwhile, has 14 cores (6 performance, 8 efficient) and 20 threads and runs up to 5GHz. These H-series CPUs are usually found in gaming laptops with dedicated GPUs, but this year, Intel is putting them in high-end laptops like the Acer Swift 14, which don't have dedicated GPUs.

Over on the IdeaPad 5, it's either the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. The AMD Ryzen 5 5625U has six cores, runs at 2.3 GHz, and pulls 15W of power. The AMD Ryzen 7 5825U has eight cores, runs at 2.0GHz, and pulls 15W of power. Do note, though, that these aren't hybrid CPUs. All the cores stand on their own, which means these AMD CPUs won't be nearly efficient in higher-end tasks beyond basic office work. All of this means the IdeaPad 5 is more of a productivity laptop for web browsing beacuse gaming or video editing won't fare well on a CPU that runs this low of a wattage. However, expect slightly better battery life than what you'll get on the Acer Swift 14 since these AMD chips run at 15W.

The other performance factors include the faster DDR5 RAM (up to 32GB) on the Acer, compared to the slower DDR4 RAM on the Lenovo IdeaPad, which only goes up to 16GB. Expect better results on the Acer for prolonged multitasking and using programs that need a lot of RAM.

Connectivity: The Acer has Thunderbolt

The connectivity on these laptops is quite different. Since the IdeaPad 5 has an AMD chip, it lacks support for Thunderbolt, giving it the disadvantage of being unable to connect to external GPUs.Also, with Thunderbolt 4, you can connect up to two 4K 60Hz monitors without docks, and if you have one, even an 8K monitor at 60Hz. That dual monitor support isn't possible on the IdeaPad 5 because of the AMD chip. And neither is Thunderbolt's bidirectional bandwidth of 40 Gbps for faster file transfer rates with SSDs.

Besides that, the IdeaPad 5 has SD card readers for expandable storage. Both systems also have USB-A ports, headphone jacks, and HDMI. However, the HDMI standard on the Swift 14 is newer, at HDMI 2.0, whereas the IdeaPad has HDMI 1.4. Neither laptop has 5G support, so if this is important to you, consider using your phone as a hotspot. However, the Acer supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet if your network supports it.

Why the Acer Swift 14 (2023) is right for you

The Acer Swift 14 is the better laptop to buy. You'll get a higher-resolution and taller display that's better for multitasking, and the laptop overall looks much fancier and more premium. Beyond that, the Acer Swift 14 is a powerful laptop since it sports Intel's H-series CPUs. It even has Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The IdeaPad 5 is still great to consider for those on a tighter budget, as this is the goal of Lenovo's IdeaPad range. The 15.6-inch display may have a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and is not quite as pixel-packed as the Acer Swift 14 (2023), but it has a lower-tier AMD CPU which can help you get longer battery life. The port selection is great, too, even without Thunderbolt, since you can avoid using a dongle. Plus, since it's a 15.6-inch laptop, you do get a numpad.