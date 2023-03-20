The Acer Swift 14 brings some tweaks to its 2023 version, like new 13th-generation Intel CPUs and a new webcam. One thing that hasn't changed about it, though, is the warranty. Like other great Acer laptops, the Acer Swift 14 (2023), comes with a one-year limited warranty that'll cover defects from the factory and offers support. If you need more, though, there are options.

Why the Acer Swift 14 (2023) has a good warranty

The Acer Swift 14's warranty is pretty much standard for a laptop in 2023. From the date of purchase, it'll cover basic parts and labor, mail-in or carry-in service, and 90 days of software support. It's about standard for a Windows laptop and doesn't cover damage that you might create on your own. It only covers issues from workmanship and issues from the factory. This might include a broken hinge or some part of the laptop breaking due to an issue in workmanship or labor. It doesn't cover things like liquid damage, cracked screens from drops, or other damage from abuse of the laptop.

Many of the best laptops have a similar one-year limited warranty. In fact, Acer's one-year limited warranty applies to its entire consumer product line, from the Aspire and Swift series and even some desktops.

The full terms of this warranty are available on Acer's website. Basically, if Acer determines that it's at fault for whatever you're claiming, it'll repair your laptop at no cost to you. If it can't fix it, it'll replace it with a comparable product or refund the amount you paid. All replacement parts used in repairs will be new or "serviceably used," according to Acer.

What other options does Acer offer?

Acer has two options if you need more than the one-year limited warranty. First, you can extend technical support separately after the limited warranty period ends for a fee. This extended warranty covers all the original aspects of the included free warranty. If that's not enough, you can also purchase Acer Care Plus for up to three years. Pricing varies based on the product type, and you need to provide a serial number and purchase date to see how much it'd cost you. However, it offers everything as the standard and extended warranty, plus the option for accidental damage protection if you need it.