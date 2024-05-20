Key Takeaways Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptops by Acer bring AI PC performance and top-tier specs for a sleek experience.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptops are finally here, and Acer is one of the many companies introducing its first devices today. The company is introducing the new Acer Swift 14 AI, a new version of its flagship laptop that seemingly replaces the Intel models of years past. Acer never updated the Swift 14 with Intel Core Ultra, so this is the direct successor to last year's model.

Unsurprisingly, Acer is positioning this laptop as an AI PC, so much so there are two logos on it to represent that. On the lid, there's an AI logo that looks like a bunch of dots, with some of them connecting to each other. Then, touchpad has its own light-up logo, with the light turning on whenever Copilot is enabled.

The Acer Swift 14 AI looks good

The Acer Swift 14 is typically Acer's flagship laptop powered by Intel, so the switch to Qualcomm certainly shows a lot of confidence in this hardware. This model is available with either a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite, promising top-tier performance across the board, including 45TOPS of AI performance and 3.8FLOPS of performance on the GPU. It also comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB SSD.

And even beyond the processor, this is a great laptop. It comes with a 14.5-inch Quad HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making for a smooth experience. Plus, the screen covers 100% of sRGB, so colors should look great as well. There's also a 1440p webcam above that display, including an IR sensor for Windows Hello, something Acer has traditionally excluded from all of its laptops. This should make signing in even easier than using the fingerprint reader in previous models.

Acer Swift 14 AI (2024) CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, optional touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch 16:10, 2560x1600 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 75Whr Ports 2x USB-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1440p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 322.6x225.95x15.9mm Weight 3.7 pounds Speakers Dual speakers with smart amplifier, DTS:X Colors Dark silver Price From $1,099

Of course, on the software side, this is the first of many laptops to support Copilot+, which includes features like Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator, and Auto Super Resolution. All of these features run locally on the Acer Swift 14 AI thanks to the powerful NPU built into the Snapdragon X processors. Currently, Snapdragon X laptops are the only ones that can support these features.

Unlike previous models of the Swift 14, though, this new version doesn't come in the iconic green and gold dual-tone design. Acer has ditched it in favor of a dark silver shade that's a bit more boring, but still sleek.

Like all the Snapdragon X Elite laptops announced today, the Acer Swift 14 AI will be available on June 18th.