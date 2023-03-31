Acer Swift 14 14-inch Windows Ultrabook Acer's Swift 14 is expected to launch Spring 2023 starting at about $1,400. It's available with powerful 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, and it received a webcam upgrade to a 1440p resolution. Pros 13th Gen Intel Core chips are powerful 1440p camera is great for video conferencing Sleek design with plenty of ports Cons Battery life won't measure up to the Air M2 Costs more than the Air M2 $1400 at Acer

Apple MacBook Air M2 Right choice for most people Apple's MacBook Air M2 is the right pick for those who value a sleek laptop with tons of performance and battery life. Unless you prefer Windows or can't live without dual external display support, it should offer more than the Swift 14. Pros Outstanding battery life and performance Loud, full audio from quad speakers Lower starting price Cons Single external display support Not many ports $1199 at Best Buy $1199 at Amazon



Apple's MacBook Air M2 was most recently refreshed in 2022, at which time it received a design overhaul as well as a more powerful processor (CPU) and taller 13.6-inch display. The Acer Swift 14, which is actually a successor to the Swift 5 by a different name, is shaping up to be a killer with its 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, 1440p webcam, and CNC-machined aluminum chassis. These laptops start at a similar price and can fulfill many of the same roles, but you only want one. Let's take a deep dive into these laptops to help you choose the right hardware.

Acer Swift 14 The Acer Swift 14 is a productivity laptop with a fancy dual-tone design and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. It's the follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 and brings some changes, like an even better 1440p webcam. Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU Intel Core i5-13500H, Intel Core i7-13700H Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery Rated for 9.5 hours (unspecified capacity) Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 2 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1440p with temporal noise reduction Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touch/ 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), touch Weight Starting at 2.65 pounds Dimension 12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Speakers Dual speakers with DTS Audio Dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice $1400 at Acer

Apple MacBook Air M2 The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, a 13.6-inch display, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Apple M2 Memory 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Operating System macOS Ventura Battery 52.6Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6 inches, 2560x1664, IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 500 nits, non-touch Weight 2.7 pounds Dimension 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Speakers Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos $1199 at Best Buy $1199 at Amazon

Acer Swift 14 vs. MacBook Air M2: Price and availability

The Acer Swift 14 is expected to launch March 2023 in the U.S. starting at about $1,400. It should already be available in EMEA regions, as Acer released it shortly after the unveiling at CES 2023. The introductory model, priced at about $1,400, looks to have a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution.

The latest MacBook Air with M2 chip is readily available now and starts at about $1,200 on both Amazon and Best Buy. These introductory models have the M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 13.6-inch display with 2560x1664 resolution. Stepping up into a 512GB SSD and 10-core GPU (compared to 8 cores), you're looking at spending closer to $1,500.

Acer Swift 14 vs. MacBook Air M2: Design and features

Acer Swift 14

The new Swift 14 is essentially an overhaul to the Swift 5, but many of the same design cues are still visible. It's built into a CNC-machined aluminum chassis that weighs just 2.64 pounds (1.2kg) and measures 0.59 inches (14.95mm) thin, with a two-tone design in Mist Green or Steam Blue colors. It's an attractive laptop, but Apple's MacBook Air M2 gives it some strong competition.

Apple made some significant changes to the Air in 2022. The wedge shape that I always found rather ugly is now gone; the chassis has more of a slab shape that feels far less flimsy while also looking a lot more modern. The Air M2 weighs in at about 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) and measures 0.44 inches (11.3mm) thin, which is almost on par with the Swift 14. The MacBook Air is made from a solid slab of aluminum that seems to withstand scratches and dings quite well. It can be had in Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight colors to best suit your style.

Apple MacBook Air M2

The Air M2's keyboard is essentially the same as the one on the M1. I love this keyboard, and typing thousands of words a day is never an issue. The enormous touchpad below also poses no problems. Apple knows what it's doing when it comes to pointers. We haven't yet had a chance to try out the Swift 14's keyboard, but it looks to be largely the same as the predecessor Swift 5 that we tested out. Acer's keyboards can be divisive, but it should provide more key travel than the Air M2. The touchpad is good enough, but its size and click just won't compete with the MacBook Air.

If you're a fan of native connectivity, the Swift 14 easily beats the MacBook Air M2. Acer's laptop comes at you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can connect plenty of accessories and multiple external displays without dongles or adapters, but you can also pick up a powerful Thunderbolt dock for ultimate connectivity. The MacBook Air M2 has just two USB4 ports (backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3) and a 3.5mm audio jack. Many workflows will require a docking station or a few adapters, especially if you need dual external monitors (the Air supports just one external screen). Both laptops also feature a fingerprint reader for biometric logins, adding some security when working in public spaces.

The MacBook Air M2's quad-speaker setup provides impressive sound, especially from a device so thin.

Acer has really gone all-out with the webcam, bumping the resolution up to 1440p and keeping temporal noise reduction for high-quality video conferencing even in low-light situations. The Air M2 has a 1080p webcam that also works great, though it might not look quite as crisp as the Swift 14's. As for audio, the Air M2 has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos included. The speakers live between the main chassis and display lid, and sound is pumped out and up to hit you while you're sitting at the laptop. There's plenty of volume without distortion, and everything comes through clear. We haven't yet had a chance to test the Swift 14's audio, but its dual down-firing speakers likely won't match the quality from Apple's laptop.

Acer Swift 14 vs. MacBook Air M2: Display

Apple MacBook Air M2

Tall displays with boosted resolutions are all the rage these days, and neither the Acer nor Apple laptop miss out on the fun. The Swift 14 is available with two different displays, each sized at 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The more affordable option has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, but you can boost that up to 2560x1600 (QHD+) if required. Both are touch-enabled to add some versatility. The Swift 5 that we tested last year had the FHD+ option, hitting about 340 nits brightness. The big drawback? The screen is very reflective.

The MacBook Air M2 comes with just one display option. It has (close to) a 3:2 aspect ratio, it measures 13.6 inches, and it has a 2560x1664 resolution. It also has a glossy finish, but its maximum 500-nit brightness helps avoid any glare issues. It covers the P3 gamut, and it includes Apple's True Tone tech that balances color and backlight based on ambient light.

Acer Swift 14 vs. MacBook Air M2: Performance and battery

Acer Swift 14

One of the most significant upgrades to the Swift 14 is the jump to Intel's 13th Gen H-series chips. The Swift 5 had 28W P-series CPUs but you now have 45W chips — either a Core i5-13500H or Core i7-13700H — with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. The CPU is supported by up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The system is cooled by Acer's dual-fan TwinAir cooling system, and it will be interesting to see if it can keep up with the extra heat in such a thin chassis. As for graphics, you're looking at integrated Intel Iris Xe. Acer hasn't yet specified an exact battery capacity, but it says that the laptop should be able to run for up to 9.5 hours before needing a charge. These manufacturer numbers are always inflated, and we'll have to do our own testing to confirm.

The MacBook Air uses the M2 processor, bringing eight cores and either an 8- or 10-core GPU. Performance is outstanding, with the chip scoring 1,904 (single-core) and 8,592 (multi-core) in Geekbench. To compare, the Core i5-13500H has been seen to hit about a 1,700 single-core score and a 10,000 multi-core score, though the Swift 14's thermal capacity will play a role in whether it can reach these ceilings. The Air is also fanless and quiet, yet it doesn't seem to ever get hot.

The big difference here is battery life. While the M2 chip might not quite be able to best the multi-core scores of Intel's 13th Gen H-series CPUs, it will outlast the Swift 14. I can regularly go a full workday without needing a charge, with a couple of hours left over. This is partly due to the ARM architecture, but worry not about compatibility; Apple has worked hard to ensure that most apps run natively for a smooth experience.

Which laptop is right for you?

In our MacBook Air M2 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods states that "Apple's new MacBook Air is an amazing piece of computing engineering." Everything from the sleek fanless design to the display to the keyboard and touchpad fit together extremely well, resulting in a thin and light laptop that's just a joy to use. It's powerful, it runs cool, and it's very hard to beat the battery life. The only real drawbacks are the single exterior monitor support and the overall lack of port variety. If these don't bother you — and you don't need even more power in the form of a MacBook Pro — the MacBook Air M2 should be a great choice.

We haven't yet had a chance to get our hands on the Swift 14, but we did test out the predecessor Swift 5 that is largely the same other than an upgraded webcam and performance hardware. The Swift 14 is an attractive laptop that's built well, it has the better camera, and its performance should also rival or even best that of the Air's M2 chip. However, its battery life won't compare and you will end up paying more for the Acer laptop even when buying the introductory model. If you can't live without Windows or just want better native port selection, this should be the way to go.