There’s certainly no lack of options when it comes to finding a solid mid-range laptop these days, with many OEMs seeming to have found a stride in delivering quality laptops at an affordable price. When trying to build a product to meet the largest number of customers, however, there are always going to be a few compromises.

The Acer Swift 16 makes some very curious compromises, especially compared to its 14-inch little cousin, but overall, it’s still a solid laptop. You get plenty of power, incredible battery life, and a great display. You’re stuck with only one configuration, and the speakers and webcam leave a lot to be desired, but you could do a lot worse for what Acer’s asking.

About this review: Acer sent us a Swift 16 AI for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

About this review: Acer sent us a Swift 16 AI for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Acer Swift 16 AI 7.5 / 10 The Acer Swift is a solid mid-range laptop for 2024. Aside from the AI gimmicks, you get decent power, incredible battery life, and a great display, all without breaking the bank. A few curious compromises, such as no upgrade options and only 16GB of RAM are annoying, but not dealbreakers in this otherwise capable computer. Pros Great display

Impressive battery life

Reasonable price Cons Mediocre speakers

Price, availability, & specs

Not a bad price for what you get

At the time of writing, Acer is only offering one version of the Swift 16 AI. That one model is equipped with a second gen Intel Ultra 7 256V, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage. That’s pretty baseline for a mid-range 16-inch laptop these days, and luckily Acer is asking a reasonable $1,199 for all that.

The first curious compromise of the Swift 16 is that it has a single available configuration, especially since you can get up to an Ultra 7 258V and 32GB of RAM on the Swift 14, but there’s no option for that with the larger size. Acer also says in their review guide that an option for the Ultra 9 series is available, but there is not one available currently. I’ve reached out to Acer for confirmation and will update this when I hear back.

Another oddity is the display on the Swift 16 gets upgraded to a 3K 2880x1800 OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. What’s even more curious is that the base model Swift 14, with a 1920x1200 LCD 60Hz display, is exactly the same price as the Swift 16. I’m sure Acer has a very smart team of marketing and product folks who have tons of data on this. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen a company offer a larger computer with a better display for exactly the same price as the smaller model.

To make things even more confusing, the Swift 16 is currently discounted at Best Buy for $999, so I really have no idea what Acer is doing with its pricing. Best Buy is also the only place to buy it currently.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 2.2-4.8 GHz GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Display type OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 16 in., 2880 x 1800 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 70 Wh Charge speed 100W Ports 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) 2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) HDMI 2.1 3.5mm audio Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 2560 x 1440 Cellular connectivity N/A Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Intel Killer) Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14.02 (W) x 9.92 (D) x 0.58-0.69 (H) inches [356 (W) x 249.42 (D) x 9.92-15.95 (H) mm] Weight 3.37 lbs. (1.53 kg) Speakers 2 x DTS X (downward firing) Colors Black Price $1,199 Expand

Design & ports

Sleek design with good I/O options

The design of the Swift 16 is really nice. It’s slender and light, and I had no problem lugging it around in my bag for a couple of weeks. The aluminum top and bottom help keep the weight down while also helping thermal management as well. The few times I heard the fans kick up, they were never distracting.

The design of the Swift 16 AI is really nice.

Sadly, the Swift 16 only comes in black, unlike the more eye-catching blue option on the Swift 14, and the only other potentially interesting design elements are the AI logo on the lid and the AI light indicator on the touchpad.

The Swift 16 AI offers a fairly well-equipped set of I/O ports for a thin and light laptop. On the left is a full-size HDMI port, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support up to 100W charging and 40Gbps data speeds.

The right side houses the other USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port and the 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s certainly plenty of room to add another USB-C port or two on the right, but I won’t lose much sleep over it.

Display, webcam, and audio

Great display, the rest is passable

As I mentioned earlier, the only part of the Swift 16 that gets an upgrade from its smaller sibling is the display. It’s a 2880x1800 OLED touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and I thoroughly enjoy it. The colors are bright, the blacks are deep, and the high refresh rate helps things feel much smoother. It only gets up to 340 nits which is a bit disappointing, so try to avoid using it outside if you can.

The webcam is a QHD 2560x1440 camera that supports 1440p video capture at 30 fps — you know, for all those laptop YouTube videos you need to film — and Windows Hello. The camera itself is fine, likely better than most other laptops at this price, but the AI features Acer includes are not useful at all. Both the enhanced portrait and Super Sharp features just made things look worse, so I wouldn’t bother with them.

The second curious compromise of the Swift 16 is the audio. The Swift 14 had nice, rich, upward firing speakers that made watching stuff and gaming enjoyable. The Swift 16 went with downward firing speakers that don’t sound good above around 60%. They’re fine in a pinch, but they’re tinny and blown out much higher than that, so it just lessens the experience.

Keyboard & touchpad

Great keyboard, confusing numpad

Acer went with downward firing speakers on the Swift 16 to accommodate a numpad, but I wish it included an extra column next to it that houses the Pg Up, Pg Dn, Home, End, and other keys. I personally don’t have much need for a numpad on a laptop, but especially not one with smaller keys and missing functionality.

What’s weird is that the Home, Pg Up, End, Pg Dn, Insert, and Delete capabilities are there, but they’re not behind function keys, they operate when Num Lock is off. It’s just an odd implementation of a numpad for me and I wish they’d have kept the speakers instead, especially with such a nice display that begs to be watched.

The keyboard itself is lovely to use. The keys are clicky and have a fair amount of travel. It’s not as enjoyable as you might hope for a $1200 laptop, but it’s certainly more than usable for extended periods.

The touchpad is Corning Gorilla Glass, and it’s very smooth and responsive. The best part is that you can turn the annoying AI indicator light off, so it’s not bothering you. But it only comes on when you’re actively using AI applications (like Copilot) anyway, and since I never do, it doesn’t bother me, but it’s nice that Acer gives you the option.

Performance and battery life

Decent performance, fantastic battery life

The Intel Ultra 7 256V powering the Swift 16 was more than enough for my daily tasks and light gaming. Intel’s second generation Core Ultra processors promised decent performance improvements with much greater efficiency improvements, and in my testing, those claims mostly hold up.