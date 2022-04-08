Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13: Which should you buy?

HP and Acer are responsible for some of the best laptops that money can buy. Both brands have something for everyone, but there are some particularly interesting options. In the case of Acer, the 2022 refresh to the Swift 3 is definitely an eyecatcher. It’s not quite in hands yet, having been announced earlier in the year, but it’s not far away with an April launch currently scheduled.

HP has an equally eye-catching small laptop in the Envy x360 13. At first glance, you’d be forgiven for expecting it to be a premium, high-priced Ultrabook. But it is without question one of the best HP laptops currently available and it won’t destroy your wallet. It is, however, yet to be refreshed with the latest Intel processors. Nevertheless, how do these two comparably priced but wildly different-looking laptops stack up against each other?

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13: Specs

Acer Swift 3 (2022) HP Envy x360 13 CPU Intel 12th Gen processors Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe

AMD Radeon Display 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch

14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) touch 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED, 100% DCI-P3, touch, 400 nits (Intel)

13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 100% sRGB, touch, 400 nits (AMD) Storage Up to 2TB SSD 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD RAM TBA 8 GB DDR4-2933 MHz

16GB DDR4-2933 MHz Battery TBA 51Whr battery 65W charger

Ports 2 USB-C

2 USB-A

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone microphone combo Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4

2 USB Type-A

3.5mm headphone microphone combo Audio DTS audio Dual speakers

Bang and Olufsen tuned audio

HP Audio Boost

Dual-array microphones Camera 1080p FHD webcam

Acer Temporal Noise Reduction 720p HD webcam Windows Hello TBA Fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5 Color Yellow

Blue

Silver Natural silver aluminum Size (WxDxH) TBA 30.65 x 19.46 x 1.64 cm Weight TBA 1.32 kg Price From $850 Available from April (EMEA) Available from June (North America)

From $800

Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13 performance: Intel 12th Gen has the edge

There are still details to be fully revealed when it comes to the latest revision of the Acer Swift 3 but it’s sure to join the ranks of the best Acer laptops. But what we do know is that it will be using Intel 12th Gen processors, compared to the now previous generation AMD and Intel chips in the HP Envy x360 13.

Without knowing exactly which of the Intel 12th Gen lineup will be in the Acer Swift 3 specifics on performance are still a mystery. Generally speaking, though, the Intel 12th Gen processors are a noticeable improvement over the 11th Gen, particularly in multi-core workloads.

The same can be said of the comparison to the Ryzen 5000 U-series, which is still very good but is also now a last-generation chip. What it has on its side though is that the AMD-powered versions of the Envy x360 13 are a little cheaper, which is perhaps a worthwhile tradeoff.

Integrated graphics is the name of the game, too, and both Acer and HP are using Intel Iris Xe. Neither are gaming laptops but performance doesn’t really tip either way. HP does have the option of the AMD Ryzen-powered Envy x360. AMD’s integrated graphics are excellent and in some cases will offer better performance than Intel. But essentially whichever of these laptops you buy you’re getting comparable graphics performance.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13 display: IPS, OLED or QHD?

The display is one of the areas these two laptops differ the most. And not just on size. The Acer Swift 3 boasts a 14-inch display while the HP Envy x360 is a little smaller at 13.3-inches. Both have the same 16:9 aspect ratio and both have a Full HD 1080p option with touch.

But that’s about it for similarities.

Acer has the edge on resolution, offering the latest Swift 3 with a QHD 2560 x 1440 option where HP sticks to 1080p for all variants of the Envy x360 13. Extra pixels are always nice, but at this size the gains are minimal and battery life always takes a hit.

HP, on the other hand, offers the Envy x360 13 with an OLED display boasting 100% DCI-P3 color support. If you’re interested in any kind of creative work this is a no-brainer, as colors are simply better looking and more accurate. It isn’t the absolute brightest display, but it’s a quality panel, though it is also limited to the Intel version of the laptop. The AMD variant drops to an IPS display with 100% sRGB support which is more on par with what you’ll get on the Swift 3.

The other thing the HP Envy x360 13 has is a convertible design, meaning the display folds around. Windows 11 is hardly the best operating system for tablets, but it is versatile. With this display arrangement you can use the laptop as a tablet, like a regular notebook, or you can prop it up in a friendly position to kick back and watch a movie. The choice is yours.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13: Design, ports, and battery

Acer has taken a different approach to design with the latest revision of the Swift 3. While its predecessors were pretty smart and stylish, they weren’t anything that stood out from the crowd. All that changes with the 2022 model.

You can get it in a meeting room-friendly silver, or you can walk on the wild side and go for the blue or yellow options. Neither will be for everyone, but for those out there who want something different, something that truly stands out, and is, well, fun, Acer has you covered.

By contrast, the HP Envy x360 is all professional style. It’s only available in one color, but it’s definitely a looker, and even the newest HP logo adds a bit of flare to the lid.

When it comes to what you can connect to each of these laptops, it’s essentially a tie. The Acer Swift 3 has an edge for external display users with an included HDMI 2.1 port, but otherwise you’re looking at a smattering of USB-C, USB-A and Thunderbolt 4, though the latter doesn’t apply to the AMD version of the Envy x360 13.

The other big consideration for any laptop buyer is the battery. Sadly, the exact specification of the battery in the Acer Swift 3 hasn’t yet been revealed. The HP Envy x360 13 houses a respectable 51Whr power pack that should be good to stretch through an average day, backed up by a 65W charger.

Acer looks to be going for USB-C charging on the Swift 3 which nets it another bonus point, since you’ll be able to use the same charger for your laptop, phone and tablet. The HP Envy x360 13 still relies on a traditional connector so you’re going to have to carry its dedicated charger.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13: Pricing and availability

The good news is that both are priced similarly. The bad news is that the Acer Swift 3 isn’t yet on sale, with the even worse news being a projected June launch for North America. Eager buyers in the EMEA region should begin to see it available from April with prices starting at $850 or the regional equivalents.

That makes the HP Envy x360 13 by default the one to get right now, since it’s the only one you can get. But if you’re not a huge hurry it might be worth holding back until the Acer Swift 3 drops. The two are simultaneously quite similar and quite different, so if you’re leaning towards the Acer then it would be wise to wait a little longer before making the final decision.

At some point you would anticipate HP will refresh the Envy x360 13 with the latest generation processors, but there’s no indication yet on when that might be. In the meantime, the current model is still an excellent convertible laptop at a really attractive price.