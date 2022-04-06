Acer Swift 3 (2022): Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Acer recently introduced the latest generation of the Swift 3, one of its most popular mainstream laptops. Packing Intel’s 12th-generation processors and a few fun colors to choose from, this is likely to be another popular entry in the lineup.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the Acer Swift 3, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up specs, pricing, release date, and more for the Acer Swift 3 (2022), so you don’t have to go any further. Let’s get into it.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) Specs

Acer hasn’t revealed the full specs of the Acer Swift 3 in its various configurations. Still, we have some general information and at least two models are already listed on Acer’s website, so we know a lot already.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) Operating system(s) Windows 11 Processor 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 8GB LPDDR4X

16GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch 16:9 Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS

14-inch 16:9 Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS Audio Dual stereo speakers Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction Security Fingerprint sensor Battery 3-cell (unspecified capacity), up to 10.5 hours 65W charger

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Safari Gold

Snow Blue

Pure Silver Size (WxDxH) 320.04 x 210.82 x 16 mm (12.6 x 8.3 x 0.63 in) Weight Starts at 1.25kg (2.76 lbs) Starting price $849.99

When is the release date of the Acer Swift 3 (2022)?

Acer announced the 2022 model of the Swift 3 at this year’s MWC, but the laptop isn’t launching until a little later. According to Acer, the Swift 3 will be launching in the United States in June 2022, though those in Europe will get it earlier in April. You can already find some models listed on Acer’s website, but they’re not available to buy yet.

Those plans could change, however. Because of the ongoing component shortages and supply constraints, it’s been hard for Acer and other companies to make some laptops available for sale at the announced time. We also don’t know yet how many configurations will be available for this model and whether they will all be available at the same time. It’s not uncommon for laptops to be rolled out in stages, with some models showing up first and others being launched later. That’s more common with business laptops than consumer laptops like the Swift 3, but it could still happen.

What is the price of the Acer Swift 3?

If you’re buying the Acer Swift 3 in the United States, the official starting price is $849.99, putting the laptop toward the higher end of mainstream territory. However, based on the listings already available on Acer’s website, the laptop could end up starting at $799.99. A model (SF314-512-53L0) with an Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM, and a Full HD display is listed at this price. This model also has 512GB of storage.

Another model, labeled SF314-512-78JG, is also listed with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Quad HD screen is listed for $999.99. It has the same 512GB of storage. However, it’s important to note that these models aren’t available to buy yet, so the prices could be placeholders until the official launch.

In Europe, Acer says the Swift 3 will start at €1,199.

What’s new with the Acer Swift 3 (2022)?

As tends to be the case when a new model of a laptop is launched, there are some noteworthy changes with the latest Acer Swift 3. The biggest change is potentially the inclusion of Intel’s new processors, but there are some other improvements, as well as some downgrades.

12th-generation Intel P-series processors

As we’ve mentioned, the new Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake processors are potentially the biggest upgrade found in the Acer Swift 3 for 2022, and that’s for two reasons. First, there’s the fact that Intel’s 12th-generation CPUs have a hybrid architecture. That means they have a mix of performance (P) and efficient (E) cores, and as a result, more cores and threads in general. That brings a significant performance uplift over the previous generation.

On top of being a whole new generation, the new processors inside the Acer Swift 3 are from the new P-series in Intel’s lineup. That means they have a higher TDP of 28W compared to the 15W we saw in the previous generation, which allows for even more cores and higher speeds. That’s why these models have 12 cores and 16 threads, whereas the new U series has 10 cores and 12 threads.

There’s a downside to this, however. A higher TDP means more power is being used and more heat is being generated. That means the laptop now requires a larger cooling solution, and because of that, it has a smaller battery now. Acer doesn’t specify the capacity, but previous models had a 4-cell battery, and this new one only has a 3-cell unit. Plus, this unit is rated for up to 10.5 hours on a charge, while previous models touted up to 16 hours of battery life.

Quad HD display and Full HD webcam

Two other major upgrades with this new iteration of the Acer Swift 3 are the display and webcam. The display is still the same size, and you can still get it with Full HD resolution like previous models. However, the top-tier configurations now include a Quad HD display instead, giving you a much sharper image and more pixels to work with. A higher resolution panel can greatly help with multi-tasking and overall picture quality, and this is a big step up. The display is also available with touch support.

Meanwhile, the 720p webcam of last year’s model has been replaced with a 1080p camera, which is a long-overdue upgrade. Many laptops for 2022 are including a 1080p webcam (thankfully) so it’s great to see the Acer Swift 3 keep up. This should make the laptop much more suitable for video calls and meetings, which have become far more frequent in the past two years.

No more barrel-type charger

There’s one more noteworthy change and it’s in terms of ports. For the 2022 model, Acer has finally replaced the barrel-type charging port with USB Type-C. The previous model already had one USB Type-C port, but now you get two, and both support Thunderbolt 4, so you can connect high-speed peripherals including monitors and external GPUs. This should also make it easier to find a replacement charger if you need one.

Where can I buy the Acer Swift 3 (2022)?

As we’ve mentioned at the top, the Acer Swift 3 isn’t yet available to buy in the United States. Once it does launch, you should be able to buy it at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Acer. We’ll be sure to leave a link below once you can buy the new Acer Swift 3.

In the meantime, you can check out the best Acer laptops you can buy right now if you don’t want to wait. Or, if you want to check out other brands, maybe stop by our list of the best laptops overall.