It's never a bad time to look for an upgrade of your laptop. Keeping an eye on what you may want in your new computer and figuring out the best deals can be exhausting. Plus, you may not have until Black Friday to wait until prices on electronics drop again. Luckily, the midsummer sales event you've been waiting for has arrived. Prime Day is here, and there are some killer laptop deals you should keep an eye on.

The Acer Swift 3 laptop is a terrific laptop that can handle a lot. It's great for all kinds of uses, including work, streaming, gaming, and more. Typically, it costs around $800. But thanks to Prime Day, you can save 25% off and snag it for only $600, along with many other great Prime Day deals on other laptops.

Why this is a great deal

When you're choosing the Acer Swift 3, you're choosing a laptop for productivity. That's because it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Octa-Core processor, allowing you to take care of a ton of tasks at once. It also delivers efficient battery usage, as you'll get 12.5 hours on a full charge.

The Full HD 14-inch display gives you a 16:9 aspect ratio, making this perfect for watching movies and videos. It features ultra-narrow bezels and an 85.73% screen-to-body ratio, providing you with plenty to look at. The Radeon graphics are great for entertainment and getting work done. The sleek, all-metal chassis is sharp to look at, and the laptop weighs under three pounds.

This comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, so you can pack it with files and folders. The Acer Swift 3, which typically costs $800 at Best Buy, comes with a fingerprint reader for safety and Acer's PurifiedVoice technology that drowns out background noise and improves voice pickup, making this a work laptop that you can use for video calls. There are multiple ports for connectivity, and it's powered by Windows 11 Home. So, rather than wait over four months to see if there's a laptop deal that may or may not be as good as this one, scoop up the Acer Swift 3 now during Prime Day.