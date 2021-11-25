The Acer Swift 5 is down to $999 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday isn’t here just yet, but Acer is already running a pretty sweet deal on its Swift 5 laptop over at Amazon. The top-tier configuration of this laptop, including a Full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, is now available for $999, which is a solid $301 less than its official MSRP. That’s a pretty hefty discount for this thin and lightweight laptop, which is a great option for school and work.

Why should you consider this laptop? For starters, it’s packing an Intel Core i7-1165G7, which is one of the very best laptop processors you can get today. It’s got four cores and it can boost up to 4.6GHz so it’s going to be very fast for all kinds of work and web browsing. It also includes Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, so you could reasonably play some older games, or simpler games in general on this PC. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is great for multitasking, and a large 1TB SSD pretty much ensures you’re going to have enough space for all your files for a long time.

The screen is a 14-inch panel, and it supports touch input, too. This can be a more intuitive way to use your PC, so it’s always nice to have the option. Something else that’s nice to have is Windows Hello support, and you get a fingerprint reader that does just that, so it’s very easy to unlock this laptop. We would have preferred facial recognition, but this is still great.

And in terms of design, the Acer Swit 5 is just 14.99mm thin and weighs only 2.31lbs, so this is a laptop you can take anywhere and still be comfortable. Plus, the surface of the laptop is covered in an antimicrobial solution, so germs won’t be able to develop as easily over time as you use the laptop. You also get plenty of ports with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and two USB Type-A ports for all your needs.

The Acer Swift 5 is a great laptop, and thanks to Black Friday, you can get a sweet deal on it. But if you want to check out other options, take a look at our Black Friday PC deals page to see even more laptops, accessories, and more. We are also rounding up the best Black Friday deals on all things mobile tech, so stop by if that interests you, too.