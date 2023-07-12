Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023) $1100 $1300 Save $200 The 2023 Acer Swift Edge 16 comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7840U processor and a stunning 3.2K OLED display wrapped in a package that's incredibly light. This deal brings knock $200 off its price tag, even though it's brand-new. $1100 at Best Buy

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is a top-of-the-line laptop that's already great for its standard price, but if you want to save some more money, this Prime Day laptop deal is for you. Best Buy is shaving off a smooth $200 from the official $1,300 price tag, bringing this top-tier laptop to just $1,100. This is the 2023 model, which launched just a few weeks ago, so it's the lowest price you'll find for this version.

Why you should buy the Acer Swift Edge 16

When we reviewed last year's Acer Swift Edge, we were blown away by how lightweight it is and the fantastic display, plus the top-notch performance. This 2023 version takes everything up a notch and makes an amazing laptop even better, starting with the brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which uses AMD's latest Zen 4 architecture for even better performance and efficiency. It also brings improved graphics performance, so you can actually play some games at lower settings here. The laptop is rounded out with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for a great experience overall.

The display is absolutely stunning, too. The Acer Swift Edge 16 has an OLED panel that gives you true blacks and vivid colors you can't get on a regular LCD panel. This model comes ina super sharp 3.2K resolution and it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so it's perfect for media consumption and day-to-day use, with crisp, vivid visuals and smooth animations.

This all comes in a package that weighs just 2.71 pounds, which makes it one of the lightest 16-inch laptops on the market. It really does everything — high performance, a stunning display, and class-leading portability. You can't ask for much more, and if the $1,300 MSRP was already great, this $200 discount for Prime Day is a deal you can't miss. You only have a few hours left, so don't miss your chance.