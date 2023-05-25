Acer has launched two impressive new laptops and a Wi-Fi mesh router ahead of Computex 2023. The new laptops include the refreshed Swift Edge 16, which sports an OLED screen and up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7040 series CPU, as well as the Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop, which has a fancy 240 Hz refresh rate display and the latest Core i9 CPU and RTX 40-series graphics under the hood. There's also the Acer Connect Vero W6m mesh router, which doesn't yet have pricing or availability in North America.

The updated Swift Edge 16 is still Acer's latest lightweight flagship laptop weighing in at just 2.71 pounds and sporting a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis. That OLED display is pretty slick since it sports a 3.2K resolution and has an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate. Bonus features like Wi-Fi 7 also should make networking speeds as fast as ever and up to 5.8 Gbps. Models have the Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 5 7640U CPUs under the hood, with the Ryzen 7 configurations having up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics for boosted graphics performance and better day-to-day performance when unplugged from power.

RAM can be pushed as much as 32GB, and storage as much as 2TB. You can find the Swift Edge 16 later this year in July starting at $1,300. Note this is a Microsoft Secured Core PC, too, since it has the Microsoft Pluton chip under the hood for added security. You'll also get Windows Studio Effects on the laptop for background blur in calls, and automatic framing. Select models even have the AMD Ryzen AI feature, for AI-related demands.

Credit: Acer

As for the Predator Triton 16, it's Acer's newest gaming laptop and the next generation of the Triton 300 SE 16. It's also pretty sleek since it has a redesigned chassis that is 0.78 inches thick, and sports a metal casing with a silver sparkly finish, with other features including per-key RGB lighting. Under the hood, it has up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H CPUs, and RTX 4070 graphics. You can push it with up to 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The display is a 16:10 aspect ratio 2560x1600 resolution panel, with a 240HZ refresh rate, featuring narrow bezels that are sure to bring your games to life. Pricing starts at $1,800, and you'll be able to buy it in September.

Credit: Acer

Capping our Acer's announcements is the Vero W6M Mesh Router. Acer didn't share pricing or when this will launch in the United States, but this is the company's first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router using PCR plastics in the chassis. It even has an eco-mode for better energy consumption. The router has a MediaTek processor under the hood and is the first router to pass EU EN 303 645 (RED) Cybersecurity Standards.

While it's not a product you can buy. Acer also expanded its developer tools for its Spatial Labs technology. There's support for a new Unity Plugin, and Acer has also successfully

reached conformance for its Open XR Runtime. This makes SpatialLabs Pro devices conformant with OpenXR. Acer's SteamVR Bridge driver is also now out, so VR application developers can convert their apps to Spatial Lab Pro devices.