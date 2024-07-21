Key Takeaways Acer's Swift Edge 16 impresses with its ultralight design, stunning OLED display, and high-quality webcam.

Performance may not match expectations, with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U CPU falling short in power and battery life.

Priced at $1,300, this mid-tier laptop is a great choice for those prioritizing portability and display quality.

Acer has thrown me for a loop with its latest laptop, the Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44). A mid-range laptop, this 16-inch laptop is one of the lightest I’ve reviewed this year. At a mere 2.7 pounds, the Edge puts a lot of 13 and 14-inch laptops to shame. But Acer continued to sweeten the pot with an alluring OLED display and one of the best webcams of the year. And it only costs $1,300, which is pretty good for a mid-tier machine.

But before you fall head over heels, there are some trade-offs here that can’t be overlooked. The Edge 16 is an all-AMD affair, which frankly, I love. But the Ryzen 7 8840U CPU places the laptop firmly in the light-to-mid productivity range of laptops. It’s fine, but what’s unforgivable is the battery life, which falls short of six hours. The Edge 16 is truly a must-see, but it lacks the ingredients to be a true blockbuster.

About this review: Acer sent us a Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) Ultralight chassis, mid-range performance 7 / 10 At 2.7 pounds, the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) is an absolutely waifish laptop, putting smaller laptops to shame with their bulk. But that's not all. The laptop also has a jaw-dropping OLED display and one of the best webcams this year. However, all that slimness comes at the cost of performance and battery life, which leave something to be desired. Pros Super lightweight frame

Stunning OLED display

Superb webcam Cons Weak performance

Short battery life

Poor audio

Pricing and availability

The Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) is currently available at Acer’s website as well as Amazon for around $1,300. It features AMD as I mentioned, starting with a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, and a 16-inch, 16:10, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz refresh rate display with a 1-millisecond response rate.

Acer knows that variety is the spice of life and, as such, has a few more models for you to consider. For $999, there’s the SFE16-43-R2Y6 configuration, which brings an AMD Ryzen 7840 CPU to the mix.

Specs CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8840U GPU AMD Radeon 780M Display type WQXGA+ OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 3200 x 2000 RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Battery 54 Wh Ports two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 microSD card slot, 1 headset jack, 1 Noble lock slot Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 2560 x 1440 Wi-Fi connectivity EEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor clamshell Dimensions 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.51 inches Weight 2.7 pounds Speakers 2 speakers Colors Olivine Black Pen compatibility No Expand

Design and ports

I can't believe it's so light!

Close

It's astounding. Even my boyfriend came up to me with the Edge 16 in his hands and an incredulous look in his eyes. “What is this?” he demanded. “The Acer Swift Edge 16. Why?” I answered. “It’s so light!” he replied.

And indeed, he’s right. The Edge 16 is so light, I even thought Acer had mistakenly sent me a dummy shell model. But no, I hit the power button/fingerprint reader and the dainty device sprung to life, dazzling me with its mesmerizing OLED display (more on that in a few), surrounded by some rather thick bezels particularly on the top and bottom. The keyboard deck, like the majority of the chassis, is made of ultra-light Olivine Black magnesium-aluminum alloy. The backlit keyboard sits above the palm rest in a shallow recess.

The Edge 16 is so light, I even thought Acer had mistakenly sent me a dummy shell model.

The lid is solid black except for the shiny small Acer emblem located at the top center. Make sure you have a microfiber cloth nearby, as the lid will quickly pick up fingerprints. Flip the laptop over, and you’ll find four raised dark gray rubber feet, ten screws, and an air vent big enough to see the pair of stereo fans and some of the heat pipe. The speakers are along the sides towards the front of the system.

With such a lean frame, there isn’t much room for ports or slots, and yet Acer fits just enough, so you could create a viable workstation if necessary. The notebook has two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a pair of USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a slot for a microSD card, an HDMI 2.1 port. A headset jack, and a Noble lock slot.

By now, you’re probably wondering just how light the Edge 16 is? The notebook measures 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.51 inches and weighs a scant 2.7 pounds. That’s almost as light as the LG Gram Pro 16 (2.64 pounds, 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.48 ~ 0.5 inches). But the Acer is definitely lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (3.4 pounds, 14 x 10.1 x 0.48 inches), Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (3.7 pounds, 13 x 9.4 x 0.72 inches), and Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 (Intel, 2024) (4.3 pounds, 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches).

Display, audio, and webcam

Dazzling OLED display with a webcam to match