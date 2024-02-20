Key Takeaways Acer adds Ryzen 8040 CPUs, Radeon graphics, and Ryzen AI NPUs to new Swift laptops.

Both laptops support Acer's proprietary AI-powered tools for enhanced camera, voice, and photo editing.

Acer Swift Edge 16 boasts a 16-inch display with OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 offers up to a 14-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Acer today unveiled two new laptops from the Swift lineup, each sporting AMD's Ryzen 8040 processors (CPU), integrated Radeon graphics, and a Ryzen AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for native AI support. These CPUs, based on the Zen 4 architecture, were unveiled late last year, with AMD claiming about 1.6 times better native AI performance than in previous generations.

Acer has capitalized with its 16-inch Acer Swift Edge and 14-inch Acer Swift Go laptops, which feature proprietary AI-powered tools to help with camera, voice, and even photo editing. Of course, Windows Studio Effects will also get a boost thanks to the built-in NPU. Both laptops have a dedicated Windows Copilot key, as well as a dedicated key for Acer's AcerSense app that handles its own AI tools. Both laptops also come with Microsoft's Pluton chip for improved security.

Let's take a closer look at both Acer laptops so you can know what to expect when they launch later this year.

Acer Swift Edge 16 (2024)

Expected to launch March 2024 starting at $1,300

The larger 16-inch Swift Edge looks to be a great option for anyone who wants to maximize screen real estate while also landing generous performance. The 16-inch display has an OLED panel which Acer claims hits 100% DCI-P3 color, with a 3200x2000 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The laptop is quite thin at just 0.51 inches (12.95mm), and it only weighs about 2.71 pounds (1.23kg).

It's kept thin and light due to there not being a discrete GPU inside, but Acer does offer either an integrated Radeon 760M or 780M GPU. They're joined by either an AMD Ryzen 5 8640U or Ryzen 7 8840U CPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM that is soldered, and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. It all runs on a 54Wh battery.

Here's a closer look at the specs arriving in the Swift Edge 16, as provided by Acer.

Acer Swift Edge 16 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, Ryzen 7 8840U GPU AMD Radeon 760M, Radeon 780M RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 54Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 3200x2000, OLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500 Camera 1440p Ports Two USB4, two USB-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches (357.6mm x 245.9mm x 12.95mm) Weight 2.71 pounds (1.23kg) Starting Price $1,300 Security Microsoft Pluton CPU

You'll notice Wi-Fi 7 is included for the best wireless experience possible, and physical connectivity is also relatively generous. The laptop has two USB4 ports (no Thunderbolt due to the AMD platform), two USB-A 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. Above the display is a 1440p webcam, which is above average in a time when many laptops are still shipping (at best) with a 1080p camera.

The new Acer Swift Go 16 is expected to launch March 2024 with a starting price of about $1,300.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024)

Expected to launch April 2024 starting at $700

The Acer Swift Go 14 for 2024 might be the smaller laptop, but it looks like it will bring superior performance compared to the Swift Edge 16. Acer is offering up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. You can also land a Ryzen 7 8845HS or Ryzen 5 8645HS if you don't need quite as much power. Like the Swift Edge, you can get either integrated Radeon 760M or 780M graphics. A 65Wh battery is available for some models (no doubt those with a Ryzen 9 CPU), while others will have a 50Wh battery.

Here's a look at the specs coming in the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024).

Acer Swift Go 14 (AMD, 2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, Ryzen 7 8845HS, Ryzen 9 8945HS GPU AMD Radeon 760M, Radeon 780M RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 50Wh, 65Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 90Hz, DisplayHDR True Black, 2880x1800 OLED with 100% DCI-P3, 2240x1400 non-touch with 100% sRGB, 1920x1200 touch with 100% sRGB Camera 1440p Ports Two USB4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches (312.9mm x 217.9mm x 14.9mm) Weight 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) Starting Price $700 Security Microsoft Pluton CPU

The 14-inch display is available in three different flavors. The most expensive includes an OLED panel, 2880x1800 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100% DCI-P3 color. If you'd like to spend less, there are also a couple of IPS options. One has a 1920x1200 resolution, touch functionality, and 100% sRGB color, while the other goes with a 2240x1400 resolution without touch.

Ports are the same as on the Swift Edge, with two USB4, two USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E, and there's a 1440p webcam located above the display.

The Swift Edge 14 (2024) with AMD hardware is expected to launch April 2024, starting at about $700.