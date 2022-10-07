Acer’s new Swift Edge packs a OLED display and AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs in a slim package

There’s a new device in Acer’s lineup, and it’s an exciting one if you’re a fan of OLED displays or thin and light laptops. Just announced is the Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41. This is being dubbed the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. It’s also powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs.

Coming later in October for $1,499, Acer is targetting on-the-go professionals with this machine, which is why it’s quite a lightweight device. It measures 0.51 inches thick and weighs 2.58 pounds. For reference, one of the thinnest laptops available, a 2022 MacBook Air, is 2.7 pounds in weight and 0.44 inches thick. In the Windows space, similar 16-inch OLED devices tend to have a GPU inside, so they’re much heavier. This year’s HP Envy 16, for example, is 0.78 inches thick and weighs 5.91 pounds.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

But that’s just the weight and dimensions. To get that slim weight, the Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41 has a magnesium alloy chassis. Other design elements include a sharp rear edge, as well as a sharp-cut front recess. As for the specifics of the display, it’s a 4K OLED panel tuned to 3840 x 2400 resolution. The panel can hit 500 nits of brightness with HDR content, and is quite slim, giving the laptop a 92% screen-to-body ratio. Acer also mentioned that the laptop can hit 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is important for creators.

On the CPU, the Swift Edge packs four different options. It’s either the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U, the Ryzen 7 6800U, the Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, or the Ryzen 5 6600U. With RAM, the system supports up to 32GB, and storage includes either 512GB or 1TB. You can choose Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. And do note that there’s a Microsoft Pluton processor onboard, for better encryption of passwords and other sensitive data.

Even for such a thin and light device, Acer is still packing a good mix of ports, too. The mix includes HDMI 2.1, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports 2 USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack. Those USB-C ports have fast-charging capabilities. And the webcam? It’s 1080p, which is somewhat of the new standard.