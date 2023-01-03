At CES 2023, Acer is taking the wraps off its new and improved Swift lineup, including two brand-new additions: The Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16, both featuring beautiful OLED displays. There's also a refresh for the Acer Swift X 14 as well as the Acer Swift 14.

Acer Swift Go

Headlining the new Swift family is the brand-new Acer Swift Go, which comes in two models, the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16. The highlight of these new laptops is the display, since both of them feature a stunning OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio (in the top-tier configuration). The Swift Go 16 has the more impressive panel of the two, being a 16-inch panel with 3.2K (3200 x 2000) resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Acer Swift Go 14 has a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which will still give you a fantastic experience.

Both laptops are powered by Intel's 13th-generation processors with options for both U-series and H-series models, promising top-notch performance and battery life of over 9.5 hours. The processors include the new Intel Movidius VPU with a dedicated AI engine for video collaboration, plus they also support Intel Unison, allowing you to easily connect your smartphone to your PC. Both laptops feature a TwinAir cooling system to keep the system cool. The two laptops also come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Another noteworthy feature is Acer's PurifiedView suite of video features, powered by the 1440p webcams above the display. These cameras support things like background blur, auto framing, and eye contact.

The Acer Swift Go laptops are also fairly thin and light, measuring just 14.9mm in thickness and weighing 1.3kg for the 14-inch model, or 1.6kg for the 16-inch version. They include plenty supply of ports, too, such as Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader, in addition to USB Type-A.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will launch in Europe first starting at €999, while those in North America will get it in May for a starting price of $849.99. The Swift Go 16 will take a bit longer, launching in Europe in March with a base price of €1,099, and in North America in June starting at $799.99.

Acer Swift X 14

The new Acer Swift X 14 is a more powerful laptop, powered by 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, but also featuring up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, delivering more graphics power for creative workloads, which should be helped by the included Nvidia Studio drivers. It also comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Similar to the Swift Go line, the Acer Swift X 14 also comes with an OLED panel, this one being a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The base model includes a WQXGA IPS panel, which is still quite good. Above that display, there's a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction and support for Acer PurifiedView features.

The Acer Swift X 14 will be available in April, and it will start at $1,099 in North America, while customers in Europe can get it starting at €1,499.

Acer Swift 14

Rounding out the new Swift lineup is the Acer Swift 14, which shares some design elements with the 2022 Acer Swift 5, including the dual-tone look, though this one is available in Mist Green or a new Steam Blue color option.

The Acer Swift 14 is also powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors, up to a Core i7-13700H, and it has up to 32GB of RAM. As the name indicates, it has a 14-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution. There's no OLED option for this one, but it does support touch. It's also packing a 1440p webcam with temporal noise reduction, so you should get great video quality during calls and meetings

You also get solid connectivity with this one, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.1 support, along with ports like USB Type-A.

The Acer Swift 14 will be available in January in EMEA regions starting at €1,699, and it will be coming in March to North America for a starting price of $1,399.99.