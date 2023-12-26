Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) Latest Tech The Swift Go 14 stands out, offering a compelling mix of performance, portability, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for users on a budget. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. Pros Latest Intel core ultra processor Up to 32GB RAM Lighter and portable Cons 60Hz refresh rate $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Acer

With AI advancing by the second, even the top laptop manufacturers such as Acer and Lenovo are actively focusing on improving their processors, systems, and adding on Neural Processing Units. As a matter of fact, the Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the latest ones featuring this tech. But how does it stand against the Acer Swift X? It's an interesting question because one is based on older technology, while the other is relatively new. But does that mean the former is worse? Not really.

If you have ever wished for a guide that eases the tech jargon, simplifies the choices, and sprinkles a dash of clarity on laptop options, you are in the right place. I’ve done my research which will help you choose between Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift X.

Price and availability

Both laptops are currently available on official websites, in-stores, and other retailers as well. However, given the thin price difference, it becomes a bit challenging to decide on one.

Starting off, the Acer Swift X comes in two variants. The top variant is priced at $1,499.99. It comes with high-end specifications, including an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB dedicated memory, a 14.5" WQXGA+ (2880x1800) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1 TB SSD. Honestly speaking, given the price range, not a bad option. Many other laptops such as Lenovo ThinkPad are far more expensive with closer specifications.

In contrast, the base variant is priced at $1,099.99, offering a more budget-friendly option without compromising significant performance. This variant features an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB dedicated memory, a 14.5" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. While it does not reach the performance heights of the top variant, it still provides a robust computing experience for a more economical investment.

As for the Acer Swift Go, it's priced lower than the Swift X. The base variant starts from $800 and the top variant goes up to $1000. It starts with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes with a 2240x1400 resolution. There are multiple RAM and storage options between the base variant and the top variant. The top variant is Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 2880x1800 resolution, 32GB LPDDR5X, and 1TB SSD.



Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) Acer Swift X 14 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (50W) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB SSD Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, upto 2.8K OLED 90Hz refresh rate 14.5-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Camera Quad HD 1440p webcam with Acer PurifiedView 1080p Full HD webcam with AI noise reduction Speakers Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Colors Silver Steel Gray Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Up to 16GB RAM Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, microSD card reader 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i + Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 12.3x8.6x0.59 inches (312.42x218.44x14.96mm) 12.7x9x0.7 inches (322.58x228.6x17.78mm) Weight Starting at 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) 3.31 pounds (1.5kg) Adaptor and Battery 65Whr battery, 100W charger 100W USB Type-C power adapter Price Starting at $800 Starting at $1,100

Performance

The Acer Swift X and Acer Swift Go are both high-performance laptops and I must say, this is one tough standoff.

The Acer Swift X is a powerhouse, especially in terms of processing capabilities. The base variant features an Intel Core i5-13500H with 12 cores and 16 threads, while the top variant steps up with the Intel Core i7-13700H, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads. This substantial processing power makes the Swift X suitable for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and intensive multitasking.

Keep in mind that the H-series processors of Swift X have a TDP of 45W, versus the 28W with the P series processors that were in earlier versions. The H-Series uses more power but also gets higher performance as a result.

In contrast, the Acer Swift Go features the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, with the base variant equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads), and the top variant with the more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads). Even in terms of clock speed, the Acer Swift X takes the lead. The i7 maxes at 5GHz against 4.8Ghz of Intel Core Ultra in the Swift Go. Similarly, the i5 in Swift X has a clock speed of 4.7GHz against 4.5GHz in Swift X.

While not as powerful as the Swift X, these processors are one of the latest innovations by Intel, and we expect to see a formidable performance for a wide range of tasks. One interesting thing I noticed is that the Acer Swift X comes with 8GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options, but the Acer Swift Go comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x. This covers up for the marginal difference we notice in the clock speed of both machines!

In the graphics department, the Swift X offers either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for the base variant, or the more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 for the top variant, each of which comes with 6GB of dedicated memory. These GPUs are designed to handle graphics-intensive applications and high-fidelity gaming without a nag.

On the other hand, the Swift Go utilizes Intel Arc graphics, providing integrated graphics performance. It's a latest add-on by Intel to most laptops now that are coming with the new Intel Core Ultra processors. With Intel Core Ultra processors and integrated graphics, it's well-suited for on-the-go productivity and everyday tasks. However, when compared in terms of TFLOPS, the Swift X still offers 311% better performance as compared to Swift Go (5.8 TFLOPS vs 1.41 TFLOPS).

Display

When getting a laptop in the $1000 range, display becomes one of the most important factors for your purchasing decision.

The base model of Swift X is equipped with a 14.5-inch IPS display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and a WQXGA resolution of (2560x1600). This panel offers a 60Hz refresh rate, and frankly speaking, this is just the bare minimum nowadays. The true highlight lies in the top variant, which features the same 14.6-inch screen but with an OLED display and a 2.8K resolution (2880x1800).

The OLED panel on the top variant of the Swift X provides true blacks and exceptional contrast, resulting in vibrant and crisp image quality. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, and this is something I would actually vouch for since it guarantees a super-smooth visual experience. Additionally, the panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, promising outstanding color reproduction for an immersive viewing experience.

Coming on to the competitor, we can notice that the Acer Swift Go isn't a slouch either, but not a match for the Swift X either. It features a 14-inch display with the same 16:10 aspect ratio, catering to users who prioritize portability. The top variant of the Swift Go steps up the display with a 2.8K OLED panel with a resolution of 2800x1880. It's cool, but again, the Swift X offers the same res with a better refresh rate. Similar to the Swift X, the Swift Go's OLED display supports DisplayHDR 500 True Black and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The base variant of the Swift Go, while maintaining a 16:10 aspect ratio, features a WUXGA IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1200, but it features an even lower refresh rate of 60Hz. In a nutshell, the Swift X is much better than Swift Go when it comes to the display, be it the base variant or the top variant.

Design

As far as the design is concerned, I’m not really critical of either of the two laptops as both of them are unique, sleek, and stylish in their own way.

The Acer Swift X has a compact yet powerful design, measuring 322.8x228.1x17.9mm (12.71 x8.98x0.7 inches). It weights 1.55kg (3.41 pounds) and is bulkier than the Swift Go, which comes at 1.25kg (2.76 pounds). This is justified by the fact that the Swift X has a bigger battery, larger screen, and comes with a dedicated GPU. As for the color, Swift X comes in a Dark Gray color that exudes a sophisticated and professional aesthetic.

For the Swift X, noteworthy design enhancements include a revamped thermal system featuring new fans, ensuring up to 11% more air intake for improved cooling. The keyboard incorporates an air inlet, strategically placed to enhance airflow. Despite the technological upgrades, the laptop maintains a slim profile. The larger screen contributes to the laptop's increased width and height, providing a sleeker appearance without compromising on thickness. The redesigned hinge and an all-gray chassis contribute to a clean and modern look, although I personally find it less vibrant compared to previous models.

Coming to the design of Acer Swift Go, I’d say the laptop fits somewhere in the midrange. You don't really have an extraordinary sleek element to it, but it isn't that basic either. The minimalist approach to design is coupled with a slender profile. It comes in a silver color, which does give it a bit of shine. With a lower weight, the Swift Go becomes right for users who prioritize a lightweight and streamlined device for on-the-go productivity. All else seems to be pretty much the same, but we will punch in more details, as they are revealed.

Battery

The Acer Swift Go is equipped with a 65Whr battery, and it is expected to last for approximately 4–5 hours on regular usage. This battery capacity aligns with the laptop's focus on portability, catering to users who prioritize lightweight and compact designs for on-the-go productivity. But obviously, real-time use may vary. More about this as further details pop in.

In contrast, the Acer Swift X comes with a more substantial 76 watt-hour battery, offering a comparable 4–5 hours of battery life under regular usage conditions. Despite the similar battery life, the Swift X's larger battery capacity is notable, considering it houses more powerful components.

Several factors contribute to the Swift X's increased power consumption, such as the dedicated GPU (Nvidia GeForce RTX series), the larger 14.5-inch screen, coupled with a higher resolution (WQXGA or 2.8K), which requires tons of juice. Plus, you can't forget the higher refresh rate (120Hz) too.

Yes, the Swift X will be a bit better if you don't use it for resource-intensive applications, but then, what’s the point of getting a Swift X? In short, the battery life is going to be more or less the same for both devices, despite change in watt-hours.

The Swift X is the way to go

The Swift X is the smart thing to invest in. Even if you go for the base variant of Swift X, it is better than the Swift Go 14. And the price difference? Minimal. Therefore, the smart thing to do would be to go for the Swift X, even if you have a lower budget.

However, if you have a good budget, my recommendation would be the top variant since you are getting a better GPU, higher storage, and better processor, with a difference of $300. For the difference, I personally wouldn't miss out on a better one, especially if I intend to keep it for a long time.

But alternatively, if you are interested in the latest tech, especially AI, the Swift Go 14 would be a pretty sick choice too. It even has the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, and Arc integrated graphics as well.