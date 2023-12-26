Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) 14-inch Windows ultrabook with Intel's new Core Ultra processors The Acer Swift Go 14 features Intel's brand-new Core Ultra processors alongside an option for a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hsz refresh rate. Pros Intel Ultra processors Great battery life 1440p webcam Cons Bland design Basic keyboard design $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Acer

Apple's MacBook Air saw it's last major refresh in 2022, when it received a new chassis design overhaul, in addition to receiving Apple's powerful M2 8-core processor and a brighter Liquid Retina XDR display. Acer's Swift Go 14 was launched on December 14, 2023, and closes out the year as being one of the first laptops to include Intel's all-new Core Ultra-series processors, and it features a new 1440p webcam with AI/AV integration, and a beautiful 2.8K OLED display option. Both laptops are priced similarly, although the Swift Go 14 is considerably cheaper with a starting configuration priced at $800, while the MacBook Air's (2023) starting configuration is $1300.

Price, availability, and specs

The Acer Swift Go 14 was unveiled and launched on December 14, 2023, with a starting price of just $800. However, at the $800 starting configuration price, you are only getting 8GB of RAM alongside a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and the Intel Core Ultra 125H processor. This configuration does not include the 2.8K OLED display, but instead opts for a 14-inch 2240x1400 (2.2K) IPS display. We would recommend starting with the model that comes with 16GB of RAM, priced at $1,000, if you plan on using the Acer Swift Go 14 for productivity, although if you need a laptop just for light use, then you should be fine with the base configuration with 8GB of RAM.

The latest 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 Chip saw its most recent upgrade in October 2023, and is available now with a starting price of $1,300 from Apple, although you can find it commonly on-sale from retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy for around $1150. At its base configuration, you get the M2 8-core CPU which features an integrated 10-core GPU, alongside 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. All configurations of the MacBook Air 15-inch come with the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a mini-LED backlight, making the display a great option for creative professionals.



Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 MacOS CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Apple M2 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, upto 2.8K OLED 90Hz refresh rate 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display Camera Quad HD 1440p webcam with Acer PurifiedView 1080P webcam Speakers Stereo speakers Six speaker array Colors Silver Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, Silver Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, microSD card reader USB-C, MagSafe, headphone jack Dimensions 12.3x8.6x0.59 inches (312.42x218.44x14.96mm) 0.45 x 13.4 x 9.35 inches Weight Starting at 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) 3.3 pounds

Design and features

An upgraded 1440p webcam

When it comes to the exterior of the Acer Swift Go 14, it's not nearly as exciting as the new hardware featured on the inside. It features a standard silver chassis that looks typical of a mid-range laptop. It does feature a CNC-aluminum build, so it does feel a bit more premium than some of the more typical Acer mid-range laptops which have featured a plastic chassis. While it's a bland design, it does deliver a solid feel, but when compared to a MacBook Air, it's not as premium.

Apple made some significant changes to the MacBook Air back in 2022, moving away from the wedge-shape that became indicative of the early MacBook Air and moving towards the slab-style shape that is found in the MacBook Pro. It's a less flimsy feeling, and when it comes to the 15-inch model, it almost feels exactly like holding an ultra-lightweight MacBook Pro. You still get that premium MacBook Pro feel, but with less weight, weighing 3.3 pounds, just barely heavier than the Acer Swift Go, which weighs 2.9 pounds.

When it comes to the I/O selection though, the Acer Swift Go 14 heartily beats the MacBook Air. With the Swift Go 14, there are two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 connection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD slot. There's nearly everything you would need here, allowing you to travel with the Swift Go 14 without bringing along extra dongles and cables. On the other hand, the MacBook Air only provides two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, so you'll definitely want to pick up a Thunderbolt dock for easier connectivity.

The keyboard on the MacBook Air M2 is a delight to type on, and the touchpad below the keyboard, while large, is both comfortable and easy to use. I personally have been using the keyboard that's featured in the MacBook Air M2 for the last two years as one of my daily drivers, and typing is a comfortable and easy experience. We haven't yet had a chance to test out the Acer Swift Go 14, but with past Acer keyboards, we've found them to be relatively comfortable, although they do tend to be divisive in the community.

One of the biggest improvements in the Swift Go 14 is the new 1440p webcam that comes thanks to the Intel Ultra Core-series processors. There's temporal noise reduction, allowing you to be heard clearly on video conferencing calls, and there's an AI-based light adjustment system that helps you look clear on video calls even in dark rooms. Apple's MacBook Air, on the other hand, features a 1080p webcam, and while it's a solid webcam, it's not going to be as clear or crisp as the 1440p webcam on the Acer Swift Go 14.

Display

An OLED touchscreen display and a mini-LED Liquid Retina display

Acer has provided a few different display options for the Acer Swift Go 14. All displays are 14-inches in size, but the base configuration for $800 gets you a 1920x1200 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and touch support, but you can upgrade for an extra $200 to the gorgeous 2.8K resolution OLED touchscreen display which features a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 500 nits for DisplayHDR 500 support. Both display options feature a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. The touchscreen is nice, but one of the big issues with touchscreen displays, especially touchscreen OLEDs, is that they tend to be very glossy, and thus reflective.

Switching over to the 15-inch MacBook Air, there's only one display option. You get a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 2880x1864 resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. There are also a few features here that are geared towards creative pros, such as 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and 94% coverage of the P3 color gamuts. While it's not the best MacBook for color accuracy, it still provides an exceptional experience for photo editors who are looking for a bright and colorful display.

Performance and battery

Upgraded processors for both deliver long-lasting battery lives

The most exciting upgrade to the Swift Go 14 is the all-new Intel Ultra Core H-series processors. The Swift Go 14 comes with either the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor at the base-level, or an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. These Ultra processors from Intel are a brand-new architecture that enables the cores to run faster, and there are new low-power efficient cores that are designed to handle less demanding tasks and save more power, hopefully making the battery last longer. While we haven't had a chance to test the Swift Go 14, we're excited by the prospects of the new Intel Core Ultra processors and expect the Swift Go 14 to be an efficient ultrabook.

The 15-inch MacBook Air, on the other hand, we have had the opportunity to test and review, and we found it to be an excellent laptop for light and moderate workloads, ranging from productivity applications, to creative applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. There's no active cooling in the MacBook Air, which can cause it to really heat up during heavy workloads, but overall, the M2 processor provides a smooth and efficient computing experience. Battery life is hands down the killer feature of the MacBook Air, and in our review we noted an average of 10 hours of battery life.

Which laptop is right for you?

The 15-inch MacBook Air is one of our favorite laptops on the market. Our writer Brady Snyder reviewed it and said it was his "go-to recommendation for people who want a big-screen MacBook for casual use." I have to agree, I own the 15-inch MacBook Air M2, and it's one of my favorite MacBooks in general to have been released these last few years. It's an Air that has finally bridged the gap between Apple's Air series MacBooks and the Pro series. Everything from the power that the M2 processor platform delivers, to the sleek fanless design, comfortable keyboard, and bright mini-LED display, the 15-inch MacBook Air is nothing more than a joy to use. However, it's not a perfect laptop. It does have an extremely limited port selection, and if you need a laptop for a serious creative workflow, you'll be better served by the MacBook Pro.

While we haven't had a chance to get our hands on the Swift Go 14 just yet, we are expecting it to be a powerful competitor to the MacBook Air thanks to the Intel Ultra Core processors. However, it's not going to be able to beat out the battery life on the MacBook Air most likely, but it does feature a better webcam, and a much more palatable port selection. While the design is relatively bland, it still features a premium CNC-aluminum chassis that looks premium.