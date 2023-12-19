Alongside Intel's new Core Ultra series processors, many companies launched new laptops featuring said processors, with Acer at the forefront. The 2024 Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the first laptops to feature Intel Core Ultra processors, and if you're on the hunt for a midrange laptop, this might be the one for you.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the 2024 Acer Swift Go 14, you've come to the right place. Here's all the information about Acer's first "AI-ready" laptop.

Pricing and availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) was announced on Dec. 14 alongside the Intel Core Ultra series of processors. While it was slated for a launch in January, according to Acer, some models became available shortly after the announcement.

Officially, the laptop will start at $800 in the U.S., but the models available at launch all feature Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, so they're a more premium pick that costs $1,000.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) The Acer Swift Go 14 is a mid-range laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and solid specs, including the option for a 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in a subdued aluminum chassis and it's relatively light, too, so it's great for just about anyone. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Acer

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) specs

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB cache)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio: 2.8K (2800x1880) OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS, 60Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, touch

Battery 65Whr battery 100W charger

Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm combo headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Stereo speakers

Microphone with Acer PurifiedVoice Webcam Quad HD 1440p webcam with Acer PurifiedView Windows Hello Fingerprint reader Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i

Bluetooth 5.3 Color Silver Size (WxDxH) 12.3x8.6x0.59 inches (312.42x218.44x14.96mm) Starting weight Starting at 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) Price Starting at $800

What's new in the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024)?

Intel Core Ultra processors for the age of AI

Source: Intel

Acer hasn't changed a lot with the new Acer Swift Go 14, but the few changes it made are drastic. Of course, we're talking about the processors, as Intel recently introduced the brand-new Intel Cure Ultra series. They've been built from the ground up with a totally new architecture and a ton of changes. The CPU cores are faster and built on the new Intel 4 process, and there are two new low-power efficient cores to handle less demanding tasks while saving more power. You also get a completely new integrated GPU with Intel Arc graphics, promising twice the performance of the previous generation.

Of course, there's also a big focus on AI. These Intel processors feature a built-in NPU for the first time, and AI workloads can now be split across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, so each one can handle the workloads that make more sense for it. This will make a big difference in running AI locally on computers, enabling features like Windows Studio Effects.

New software and AI features

While the hardware hasn't changed significantly, Acer is taking advantage of the new CPUs to build some new features of its own. A lot of this is fairly typical, with features like background blur, automatic framing, and gaze correction built into the webcam. But one that's fairly interesting is called Acer AlterView, which uses AI to convert 2D images into animated wallpapers with 3D effects.

Another software feature added this year is the Acer QuickPanel, which will automatically pop up when you open an app that uses your webcam. This app lets you quickly fine-tune your webcam and microphone settings, so you can look and sound just right for the people you're talking to.

Finally, the laptop also features a new AcerSense button. When pressed, this button launches the AcerSense app so you can manage your laptop's performance, check for updates, and so on. This app also includes an Acer AI Zone tab, which gives you access to some AI-powered features enabled by the new processors.

There isn't much else that's new with this model of the Acer Swift Go 14, but the new processors alone are bound to make a big difference, and the previous mode was already one of Acer's best laptops. You can check it out below if you're interested.