In this current economy, price is a serious factor when choosing a laptop, even more so than specs, displays and features. Acer’s here to answer the call for a value-focused laptop with the Acer Swift Go 16. Priced well below $1,000, the Swift Go 16 is a stylish, lightweight laptop that packs a surprising amount of power. Plus, it’s got an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) so you can take all those shiny new AI apps that are launching left and right. Not only that, it’s got stamina lasting over 10 hours, making it a contender for the best laptops for battery life as well as one of the best Acer laptops in general.

But sadly, there are a couple of things holding the Acer Swift Go 16 back from landing a spot among the best laptops on the market. The display could use some work as it's both dim and dull. And the speakers need a total overhaul. The webcam, while passable, could use some work. But mobile professionals and students looking for a powerful laptop with solid endurance will find a great notebook in the Acer Swift Go 16.

Pricing and availability

Acer offers several configurations of the 2024 Acer Swift Go 16. My review unit costs $999 and has a 2.3-GHz Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 32GB of LPDDR5X 5,400 MT/s RAM, a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, and a 16-inch, 1920x1200 touch display. But not so fast! If you are a Costco member, you can snatch up this configuration for $100 cheaper, making it an excellent laptop under $1,000.

Priced at an attractive $849, the Swift Go 16’s base model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 3200 x 2000, 120Hz, OLED touch panel.

Specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Intel Arc Graphics Display type WUXGA, Touch Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 RAM 32GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Battery 65Wh 4-cell Li-ion Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 combination audio jack, 1 Kensington lock slot, 1 microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 2560 x 1440 Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 7 BE1750 Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor clamshell Dimensions 14 x 9.9 x 0.78 ~0.85 Weight 3.8 pounds Speakers 2 integrated stereo speakers Colors Steel Gray

Design and ports

Understated bling

Leave it to Acer to employ some stealthy bling. When I first unboxed the Swift Go 16, I was ready to check “boring design” off in my cons box. And then the light hit the lid of the laptop’s Steel Gray aluminum chassis, revealing the chamfered edges with a deliberate shine. It’s a nice addition to the glossy Acer logo embedded at the top in the center of the slight lip.

Flip the laptop over to see the gray aluminum bottom panel. You also get a good view of the hinges, two rows of vents, four gray rubber feet, a pair of speaker grilles towards the front and ten black screws holding the undercarriage in place.

Leave it to Acer to employ some stealthy bling.

Opening the laptop reveals the large keyboard residing in its recess with the touchpad directly below. And as the laptop opens, the hinges raise the keyboard dock ever so slightly, allowing more air to get to the dual fans in Acer’s TwinAir Cooling system. It also puts the keyboard on a slight incline, which makes for a more comfortable typing experience.

The top and bottom bezels encasing the display are a little thick for my taste, but I do like the little Acer emblem peeking out on the bottom bezel.

The Swift Go 16 has a good cast of ports such as a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, microSD card slot, headset jack and a Kensington lock slot on the right. The laptop has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left alongside a HDMI 2.1 port and another USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds, the Swift Go 16 is noticeably lighter than the 2024 HP Spectre x360 16 (4.5 pounds), albeit slightly thicker. The Lenovo Slim 7i 14 (3.2 pounds) and Lenovo Yoga 7i are lighter, but they’re also 14-inch systems.

Display, webcam, and audio

Everything needs work

Matte displays, while extremely glare resistant, which makes them great for outdoor use, are susceptible to dimness and duller color. Such is the case with the Swift Go 16’s 16-inch, WUXGA (1920x1200) 16:9 aspect ratio touch display. As I watched an episode of “Riches” on Amazon Prime, I noticed the normally rich bronze skin of the actors looked a little ashy. The bright red wall looked washed out while the rich eggplant sweater worn by actor Nadia Williams, almost looked black. The details were sharp enough to see the two moles around actor Jasette Amos’ right eye as well as the ribbing in the off-color sweater.

Measuring the display’s color gamut, I discovered that while the screen hit 100% of the sRGB gamut, the Adobe sRGB and DCI-P3 gamut only reached 81%. And the NTSC gamut only reproduced 76%. Acer has the display brightness rated for 350 nits, which isn’t all that bright to begin with. However, the panel is even dimmer at 300 nits.

Despite having a webcam that captures stills in 2560x1440, I was disappointed by the lack of detail.

One bright spot is the touchscreen’s agility and responsiveness. Laying the screen flat made it easy for me to doodle in MS Paint. And since the display has a matte finish, it didn’t pick up fingerprints as much as a glossy display would. I still wish Acer had included a stylus of some sort.

Despite having a webcam that captures stills in 2560x1440, I was disappointed by the lack of detail. You can barely make out the pattern on my black lace shirt. It just looks like little fuzzy blobs running the length of my shirt. My skin and the various shades of red in the painting in the background looked OK, however. Ultimately, if you want sharp detail, you'll want to check out our best webcams page.

You'll also want to get a pair of headphones. The bottom-mounted speakers just don’t sound good, even with DTS:X Ultra software enabled. I was immediately turned off as soon as I started listening to Coco Jones “Spend It.” The flute was distorted, the bass was nonexistent and at full volume, the audio sounded tinny. Jones’ alto was the only thing that sounded good and that was in spite of the speakers, not because of the preinstalled software. And whatever you do, do not turn off the Internal Speakers button in the DTS:X Ultra software unless you want even worse results.

Keyboard and touchpad

Quiet and comfortable