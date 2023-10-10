Acer Swift Go $650 $900 Save $250 The Swift Go is Acer's latest lightweight laptop, featuring 13th-gen Intel processors and a Full HD+ touchscreen, in addition to other high-end specs. You can save $250 on it and get ti for its lowest price ever, paying just $650 for a Core i7 model. $650 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new laptop for work or school during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, you don't need to look any further. The latest Acer Swift Go is getting a whopping 28% off — that's a whole $250 — bringing it to its lowest price ever. That price gets you a Core i7 processor and other great specs that make this a fantastic deal.

Why you'll love the Acer Swift Go with this deal

Acer makes some great laptops, and the Swift Go is the successor to the Swift 3 models we used to get in previous years. The Swift Go brand actually just debuted this year, so this is the very latest model you can get, and truth be told, it's already a pretty good deal for its usual price. But bringing it down to $650 makes it an absolute bargain.

For that price, you're getting an Intel Core i7 processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, which can handle all your school and office work without missing a beat. Intel's latest processors are very good for day-to-day use, and with 16GB of RAM, you have all you need for a really good experience. The laptop includes 512GB of storage, too, so you have plenty of space for your documents and whatever else you need to store.

This deal also gets you a Full HD+ 14-inch display with touch support, so if you want, you can tap and swipe to navigate around Windows 11. The screen also covers 100% of sRGB, so colors look nice and realistic. You even get a 1440p webcam for enhanced video quality during calls, and in terms of connectivity, you have plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4. It's really hard to ask for much more at such a low price, and I wholeheartedly recommend this deal if you need a new laptop.

More savings on Acer laptops

If you want to go even lower in the price chain, the Prime Big Deal Days event has some more Acer discounts for you. Particularly, the Acer Aspire 3 with AMD's Ryzen 7020 series processors is also down to its lowest price yet. You can grab the 15-inch model with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for a measly $250, $100 off its usual price. There's also a 14-inch version with a Ryzen 5 7520U and a 512GB SSD (the RAM is the same) for $350, which is also $100 off.

There's also the Intel-powered Acer Aspire 3 Spin, which comes with an Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $370, down from its usual price of $440. This is a convertible, so it has the benefit of being used as a tablet and in multiple other modes. The $370 price tag isn't the lowest we've seen, but it's pretty close, and it hasn't been this cheap in a few months.

If these still aren't for you, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day laptop deals to take advantage of even more savings.