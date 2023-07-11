Acer Swift Go $765 $850 Save $85 The Acer Swift Go is a portable 14-inch laptop with a stunning display and solid performance at a low price. It's now even cheaper as you can get it for 10% less than its usual price in this limited-time deal. $765 at Amazon

Acer's Swift lineup has always been one of the best go-to options for students, freelancers, and professionals looking for a cheap, portable laptop with top-notch performance. The Acer Swift Go retains that formula, and you can now get it at an even lower price thanks to this special 10% Prime Day discount.

Why should you buy the Acer Swift Go?

The Acer Swift Go 14 combines performance, portability, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for shoppers looking for the ideal on-the-go laptop. Designed with an aluminum chassis that provides durability and a premium feel, this laptop has a slim profile and a lightweight build that makes it easy to carry around. Whether you're traveling for work, bringing it to your next class, or simply making conference calls while moving between rooms, you won't feel the weight of this laptop on your hands.

The 14-inch Full HD display offers crisp and vibrant pictures, ensuring that you get sharp details and immersive visuals whether you're viewing media content, surfing the web, or working on documents. It also has excellent color accuracy and brightness levels, so creatives are sure to find it appealing. The Acer Swift Go also delivers in the performance department, thanks to its Intel 13th Gen processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 solid state drive. Combine that with its integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and you'll surely experience a lag-free operation while utilizing multiple apps on this laptop.

You get up to nine hours of battery life on this device, which means you can use it for an entire workday. Its 1440p QHD camera makes it easy to collaborate and share ideas with your team via conference calls, while the fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button enhances your computer's security. On the port and connectivity front, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. These components will ensure a stable connection, whether you're transferring files, browsing the web, or listening to media content.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is an excellent laptop that's perfect for anyone in need of a versatile and reliable laptop, whether you're a student or a professional. And since it's now even cheaper, getting it is a no-brainer. Remember that this deal is a limited-time offer, so grab it as soon as you can. If it happens to sell out before you get to it, we have a round-up of the best Prime Day laptop deals right here.