Acer's Swift lineup is slightly different in 2023 with two new "Go" additions. They're light, affordable, and, best of all, have new OLED screens.

Acer's laptop lineup is looking a bit different in 2023. There are two new products under the popular line of lightweight and thin Acer Swift laptops. There's the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16. These new laptops have options for a 16:10 aspect ratio OLED screen and Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs, potentially making them a great laptop for anyone who wants an everyday laptop with a color-accurate screen. While the laptops have just been announced, we already have a lot of information, and we've collected everything we know about the device in one place for you.

Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16 specs

The Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 are actually quite similar, as you can see from the specs below.

Acer Swift Go 14 Acer Swift Go 16 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i7-13700H processor

Intel Core i7-1355U processor

Intel Core i5-13500H processor

Intel Core i5-1335U processor

Intel Core i3-1315U processor Intel Core i7-13700H processor

Intel Core i7-1355U processor

Intel Core i5-13500H processor

Intel Core i5-1335U processor

Intel Core i3-1315U processor Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel integrated graphics Display 14-inch OLED display, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, 90 Hz refresh rate

14-inch IPS LCD display, 2.2K 2240 x 1400

14-inch IPS LCD display, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, touch 16-inch OLED display, 3.2K 3200 x 2000, 120 Hz refresh rate

16-inch IPS LCD display, WQXGA 2560 x 1600

16-inch IPS LCD display, WUXGA 1920 x 1200 Storage 256 GB/ 512GB/ 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 256 GB/ 512GB/ 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM Ports 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1x microSD card reader

1x USB Type-A 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1x microSD card reader

1x USB Type-A Camera 1440p QHD camera 1440p QHD camera Audio DTS Audio

Two Built-in Front Facing Stereo Speakers

Compatible with Cortana with Voice

Acer TrueHarmony Technology

Acer Purified Voice Technology with Dual Built-in Microphones DTS Audio

Two Built-in Front Facing Stereo Speakers

Compatible with Cortana with Voice

Acer TrueHarmony Technology

Acer Purified Voice Technology with Dual Built-in Microphones Connectivity Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i Size (WxDxH) 12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches 14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches Security Windows Hello Fingerprint Reader Windows Hello Fingerprint Reader Weight 2.76 pounds 3.52 pounds

Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16: Pricing and availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16 are not yet available for purchase. The products actually have different availability dates, too. The Acer Swift Go 16 is set to become available in North America in June, starting at $799.99. The smaller Acer Swift Go 14 will become available in North America in May, starting at $849.99. There's already a product page for the Acer Swift Go. You'll be able to buy it from there once that date comes around, but we'll keep you posted if preorders become available.

What's new with Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16?

As we previously mentioned, the Acer Swift Go lineup is completely new, so there's a lot to look forward to. However, we'll highlight three areas: the OLED screen, 13th-generation Intel chips with enhanced performance and cooling, and special software features in the webcam powered by Intel's new Movidius VPU with a dedicated AI engine.

OLED screen

The highlight feature of the Acer Swift Go lineup is the OLED screen, which isn't standard and only comes on top-tier models. As we've explained in the past when talking about the best OLED laptops, OLED displays are much more vibrant, so they're great if you want to watch videos in the best quality or do a lot of creative work like photo editing.

Generally, the colors in content like videos, photos, and even webpages will look much more accurate on the OLED model. For example, Acer claims you get 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with the OLED models. This means the high-end models are better for content creation when compared to the traditional LCD screen you'll find on the other Acer Swift Go models. You'll also get the most out of the 16-inch OLED panel with 3.2K (3200 x 2000) resolution on the Acer Swift Go 16 and the 2.8K (2880 x 1800) panel on the Acer Swift Go 14. Whether you get OLED or LCD on your laptop, you'll get an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio.

You'll also want to note the refresh rates on these screens. The Acer Swift Go 16 has a 120Hz screen, which makes on-display content seem smoother. The Acer Swift Go 14, meanwhile, has a 90Hz panel. These faster refresh rates benefit scrolling on webpages and even day-to-day use of Windows 11.

13th-generation Intel CPUs and enhanced thermals

The Acer Swift Go laptops will also get new Intel chipsets. You'll find that both the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 offer configurations with Intel's 13th-generation CPU lineup. There are options for either the U-series or H-series CPU, which come with an added 10% productivity boost over the last Intel 12th-generation CPUs. Oh, and all processors come with Intel's new Movidius VPU, which will unlock the camera features we get into in the next section.

Acer also tweaked the thermals inside these laptops. Both feature Twin Air Cooling, which is specially designed to help dual fans dissipate heat in a more efficient and controlled manner. It also helps boost thermal performance by 60.7% compared to a single fan, according to Acer. The company also claims this helps keep the laptop cool to the touch in the long run because the laptop's dual copper heat pipes and air inlet keyboard can expel 10% more heat than a standard laptop keyboard.

Of course, being powered by 13th-generation Intel CPUs, you'll get the Intel Unison software. This lets you connect your iPhone or Android device to your PC to make calls and send texts.

Special webcam features

Both Acer Swift Go laptops sport a 1440p webcam, which is higher quality than the typical 1080p webcam you'll find on most other laptops. The more interesting thing is how it integrates with the Intel Movidius VPU. Thanks to that technology, you can enjoy features like background blur, auto framing, and alerts about eye contact, even when the lighting is low. This should make the Acer Swift Go a great laptop for web conferencing.

Where can I buy the Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16?

Acer isn't selling the Swift Go 14 or Swift Go 16 yet. You'll have to wait until June to buy the Acer Swift Go 16. As for the Acer Swift Go 14, you'll have to wait until May. Both devices will be sold and listed on Acer.com, although the website will also link out other retailers, like Best Buy, and Amazon, that sell Acer products.