In the ever-evolving and fiercely competitive laptop market, Acer occupies an important niche with its stable of affordable workhorse laptops. Two stand-outs are the Acer Swift X 14 and Acer Swift Go, which both got refreshes this year. These sleek Windows laptops share many similarities but have some notable differences that one should be aware of when choosing between the two.

If you're considering picking up one of these machines, we have everything you need to know. Below, we'll compare and contrast the Acer Swift X 14 and the Acer Swift Go side-by-side, highlighting all specs, configuration options, and use cases. Keep reading to see where they stand.

Price, specs & availability:

The Acer Swift X 14 and the Acer Swift Go are available online from Acer and major retail outlets like Best Buy. As of the time of writing, the retail price for the Acer Swift X 14 is approximately $1,100 in its base configuration, while the Acer Swift Go starts at around $800. Prices may vary depending on configurations and additional features.



Acer Swift X 14 (2023) Acer Swift Go Brand Acer Acer Color Steel Gray Steel Gray Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H Memory Up to 16GB RAM Up to 16GB RAM Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery Up to 76Wh Up to 65Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1x microSD card reader, 1x USB Type-A Camera 1080p Full HD webcam with AI noise reduction 1440p QHD camera with Dual Built-in Microphones Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 90Hz (14-inch); 16-inch, up to 3.2K OLED, 120Hz (16-inch) Weight 3.31 pounds (1.5kg) 2.76 pounds (14-inch), 3.52 pounds (16-inch) GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (50W) Intel Iris Xe Graphics Dimension 12.7x9x0.7 inches (322.58x228.6x17.78mm) 12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches (14-inch), 14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches (16-inch) Network Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers Stereo speakers Stereo Speakers Price Starting at $1,100 Starting at $800

Design

The Acer Swift X 14 boasts a sleek and modern design featuring an aluminum chassis that exudes elegance and durability. It has various ports, including USB Type-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack, providing users with extensive connectivity options. With its slim profile and lightweight build, the Acer Swift X 14 is good for users who are frequently on the go, although it's not quite as light and slim as the 14-inch Swift Go. The laptop measures 0.7 inches thick and weighs in at 3.41 pounds.

The Acer Swift Go features a similar overall build. It also features an aluminum body but is notably lighter and slimmer than its counterpart. The Acer Swift Go includes USB Type-C and USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot, offering ample connectivity. The 14-inch Acer Swift Go is more compact than the Swift X 14, measuring just 0.59 inches in thickness and weighing 2.76 pounds, making it the more travel-friendly option. That size and weight difference largely boils down to the Swift Go's more limited hardware options, which we'll get into later.

By contrast, the 16-inch model of the Acer Swift Go measures is (naturally) bigger and weighs 3.52 pounds. While it's larger than the 14-inch, it still retains the impressive thinness of the 14-inch variant.

Display

The Acer Swift X 14 comes standard with a 14.5-inch WQXGA 2560x1600 display, offering vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. Users who require a more detailed visual experience can opt for an upgraded 2880x1800 OLED screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both feature a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the standard Acer Swift Go sports a slightly smaller 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS display, also with the option to upgrade to a higher resolution 2240x1400 panel or a 2880x1800 OLED panel. It also boasts the taller 16:10 aspect ratio, which is thankfully becoming the new standard on laptops and provides more vertical real estate than the commonly used 16:9. The laptop display has a refresh rate of 60Hz in its base configuration. Upgraded 14-inch panels offer up to 90Hz.

For the 16-inch Acer Swift Go, options range from 1920x1200 60 Hz in its base setup to a 3.2K (3200x2000) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the larger Swift Go a solid option for creators and multimedia enthusiasts who want a larger display to work with.

Performance

The Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go run on similar hardware. Both run on Intel's 13th-generation mobile CPUs, with options ranging up to the Core i7-13700H. Unfortunately, there's not much love for AMD on either of the 14-inch laptops, although the larger Swift X 16 features Ryzen processors. It's worth noting that the Swift Go is also available with the low-power Intel Core U-series processors (specifically, the Core i5-1335U) in its base configuration. While less power-hungry, these U-series processors aren't as powerful the H-series Core CPUs. The trade-off is better battery life.

Both laptops come standard with 8GB of RAM, upgradeable to 16GB, and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage options. For work and everyday use, you can expect either of these systems to provide a smooth multitasking experience and ample storage for files and applications. The most notable difference between the two, at least regarding the hardware under the hood, is graphics. The Acer Swift Go features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics as part of its 13th-gen Core chip. This is perfectly suitable for everyday tasks and casual use but limits performance in graphics-intensive applications like gaming and visual design.

On the other hand, the Acer Swift X 14 packs one of Nvidia's GeForce RTX series discrete GPUs. You get the RTX 3050 in the laptop's base configuration or upgrade to the newer, more powerful RTX 4050. Whichever you go for, you'll get a laptop equipped with much more graphical muscle than the integrated graphics on the Swift Go, making the Acer Swift X 14 the clear winner for gamers and creators.

Battery life

Battery life is always a consideration when choosing a laptop, especially for users who are frequently on the move. The Acer Swift X 14 packs a 59Wh or 76Wh battery depending on configuration and offers around seven hours under average loads on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging, allowing users to top up the battery quickly during short breaks. The Acer Swift Go comes with either a 50Wh or 65Wh battery, and thanks to its less power-hungry hardware, it averages around eight to 10 hours on a single charge. That still isn't great compared to other ultrabooks, but gets the job done for a workday.

One thing to bear in mind is that, as mentioned above, the Intel Core H-series CPUs inside most configurations are more power-hungry than their U-series counterparts in the entry-level Swift Go models. This will naturally result in faster battery drain, but that's the cost of increased performance. The discrete GPUs of the Swift X series laptops will also draw more power than the Go's integrated graphics.

Additionally, the upgraded OLED displays are likely to drink up the battery life more quickly due to the energy requirements of these panels. But regardless of whether you opt to upgrade to an OLED panel, the Acer Swift Go is clearly the more energy-efficient laptop of the two.

Which is right for you?

Choosing between the Acer Swift X 14 and the Acer Swift Go depends on your specific needs and usage scenarios. Overall, we think the Swift X 14 is the superior laptop. Suppose you are a professional, gamer, or power user who requires robust performance for demanding tasks such as video editing or creative work. In that case, this machine is simply more capable due to its discrete graphics. Its powerful hardware and dedicated GPU make it a great choice for resource-intensive applications and gaming.

On the other hand, if you prioritize portability and longevity and only require a laptop for everyday productivity, web browsing, streaming, and light workloads – and you're not keen on spending more than a grand – then the Acer Swift Go is an excellent option, even in its base configuration. Its compact design, lighter weight, and impressive battery life make it ideal for students, casual users, and frequent travelers.

To sum it up: The Acer Swift X 14 stands tall as a high-performing laptop with a more premium price tag, while the Acer Swift Go offers a compelling package for budget-conscious users who prioritize portability and long-lasting battery life. Whichever one you choose, both laptops offer solid value for their respective audiences.