The Acer Swift X for 2023 is better than ever for casual content creators and users who want a more powerful machine.

The Acer Swift X family is a relatively recent addition to Acer's lineup, and it offers a great balance of performance and portability. They're great machines for more casual content creators, gamers, and users who just want a bit more power for general tasks. And for 2023, Acer is taking that even further with the Acer Swift X 14, thanks to new Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs.

The Acer Swift X 14 looks like a very promising device, and if you want to learn a bit more, we're here to help. We've rounded up all the information we know for it so far, and we'll continue to update as we learn more.

Acer Swift X 14 (2023) specs

Operating system Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core i5-13500H (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

Intel Core i7-13700H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop Display 14.5-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 60Hz refresh rate

14.5-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2560 x 1600), 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM (soldered) 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5 Battery and power Unknown capacity Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Dual speakers with DTS Audio

Dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice Camera Full HD 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction Windows Hello Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i

Bluetooth 5.1 Color and finish Dark grey Size (WxDxH) 322.8 x 228.1 x 17.9mm (12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches) Weight Starting at 1.55kg (3.41 pounds) Price Starts at $1,099.99

Acer Swift X 14 (2023): Pricing and availability

Acer announced the 2023 Swift X 14 right at the start of the year at CES 2023, and availability is planned for April, so you'll have to wait a while longer to grab it. It's also likely that only some configurations will be available at that time, as they tend to roll out gradually.

As for pricing, it will start at $1,099.99, though we don't yet know what you'll get at that price. Looking at the spec sheet, it's likely that it applies to a relatively lower-end configuration since even the cheaper models pack some expensive components like a WQXGA display and Nvidia graphics. Prices will go up depending on the configuration you want.

What's new with the Acer Swift X 14 (2023)?

The Acer Swift X 14 changes a few things from previous models, starting with branding. Acer used to refer to this model as the Acer Swift X Intel, which came in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. This is the successor to that smaller model. There was an AMD version, but that one hasn't been refreshed as yet.

Aside from the new name, there are a few notable differences from the previous model in terms of specs and looks.

Faster processors and graphics, plus a bigger battery

A spec bump is pretty much the minimum you should expect with a new generation of any product, and that's the case for the Acer Swift X 14. However, Acer has actually gone a bit further than just upgrading to the latest Intel processors. The Acer Swift X 14 comes with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, whereas its predecessor used 12th-gen P-series models. The H-series processors have a TDP of 45W, versus the 28W with the P series, which means they use more power but also get higher performance as a result.

To compensate for that added power consumption, Acer also increased the size of the battery by 29%, which should help you get solid battery life out of this machine.

In addition to the new processors, you'll also get the option for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, though the base model still includes a last-gen RTX 3050. Nvidia's RTX 40 series laptop GPUs bring huge performance improvements so you should get a ton of power.

A better screen

The Acer Swift X 14's display also gets a noticeable step up from its predecessor. It's slightly larger, at 14.5 inches instead of 14, but it also comes in a higher resolution. The base model is now a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) panel instead of a 2.2K (2240 x 1400) model.

Better yet, Acer has added the option for a stunning OLED panel with 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution. That's not just sharper; the OLED panel also means you get true blacks and very high contrast, so images look vibrant and crisp. Plus, this panel covers 100% of DCI-P3, so color reproduction should be great. What's more, it has a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As you can see, this is all a huge upgrade from the previous generation.

A redesigned chassis

Because the new components are more power-hungry, Acer also had to redesign the laptop inside and out. On the inside, the company redesigned the thermal system with new fans that promise up to 11% more air intake for cooling. On the outside, the keyboard as an air inlet to draw in more air. Thanks to the larger screen, the laptop is wider and taller rather than thicker.

It also looks quite a bit different. It comes with a redesigned hinge and an all-gray chassis, whereas some of the previous models had a colored lid. It arguably looks cleaner, though some may also find it more boring.

Where can I buy the Acer Swift X 14?

As we mentioned at the top, the Acer Swift X 14 is set to be available in April, so you can't buy it just yet. Acer laptops tend to launch at Amazon first, so that's likely where you'll be able to find it. Either way, we'll be sure to have a link below as soon as it's available to buy.

If the wait sounds a little too tedious for you, we have a list of the best laptops you can buy right now, which you might want to look at. If you want something more specific, check out our list of the best creator laptops.