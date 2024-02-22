Acer Swift X (2024) Solid performance at a bargain Even though it just came out, the latest Swift X 14 might have the best price-to-performance ratio out of any laptop released in 2024 thus far. It offers speedy Raptor Lake processing and comes standard with discrete graphics. Pros Snappy Intel Core Ultra H CPU OLED display option Powerful Nvidia GPU options Cons So-so build quality Mushy keyboard $1200 at Acer

Following the launch of Intel’s 13th-generation Intel Core Ultra processors, Acer has released one of its most value-packed notebooks to date: the new Swift X 14. With specs that can easily handle resource-intensive programs and a price tag that will appeal to more casual laptop users, this laptop aspires to be an all-around crowd-pleaser. So, how does it compare to one of the big current crowd-pleasers, the M2 MacBook Air?

That’s precisely the question we seek to answer with this head-to-head comparison. Let’s see how these laptops compare in design, display quality, performance, and battery life. But before we get too deep into the specs, we must first discuss the price and model options for both of these laptops.

Price, availability, and specs



Acer Swift X (2024) Apple MacBook Air M2 Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS Sonoma CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Apple M2 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Apple M2 RAM Up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5X (soldered) 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 76WHr 52.6WHr Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 14.5-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, Eye Safe Certified 13.6 inches, 2560x1664, IPS, 500 nits, non-touch Camera Full HD 1080p webcam Front-facing 1080p Colors Steel Gray Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Ports 1 HDMI, 1 USB0A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 USB-C Two Thunderbolt/USB4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 12.71x8.98x0.7 inches (322.8x228.1x17.8mm) 11.97x8.46x0.44 inches (304.1x 215x11.3mm) Weight 3.42 pounds (1.55kg) 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Security Windows Hello fingerprint sensor Touch ID

Although both of these notebooks are in a similar price range, they were released more than a year apart from one another. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was released on June 17, 2022, and its base M2 model maintains a relatively high price of $1,099. Today, we will focus on the higher-end version with a 512GB SSD, an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. Its MSRP is $1,399 for the 13-inch version and $1,499 for the 15-inch version. Since these laptops have been around for a while, you will occasionally find them at a slight discount. But these discounts won’t be too tempting until Apple releases a new version of the MacBook Air.

The latest version of the Acer Swift X 14 launched in February 2024, so it is a much newer device. Its starting MSRP is $1,100 for the base version. However, to make this comparison more interesting, we will focus on the best currently available option: the SFX14-71G-76LC model with a 2.8K OLED pane, an i7-13700H CPU, and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Its MSRP is $1,499 but is currently on a launch discount. It is worth noting that an even more powerful version with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is in the works and will be available soon in select countries.

Design

Apple’s aesthetic cannot be matched

Apple has always focused on delivering top-quality design and construction with its products. That’s why it should come as no surprise that its M2 MacBook Air has a better overall design than the Acer Swift X. Its aluminum frame feels sturdier, and its curvy chamfered edges feel considerably more sleek. It comes in Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver colorways, while the Acer Swift X is limited to Steel Gray. And although both laptops have a backlit keyboard, Apple’s Magic Keyboard feels marginally more ergonomic. Acer laptops are by no means low-quality, but the company does tend to sacrifice the build quality of its machines to achieve a better price-to-performance ratio. And this difference in brand values is clear when you compare these two machines side-by-side.

In terms of portability, it’s harder to make a fair comparison between the two. That’s because the Swift X only comes in a 14-inch form factor, while the M2 MacBook Air comes in either a 13-inch or 15-inch form factor. Obviously, the 13-inch MacBook Air is lighter and more portable than the Acer Swift X 14, but it also has a smaller display. The 15-inch MacBook Air, on the other hand, has the inverse issue of being bulkier with the benefit of a larger display. In either case, it’s nice to have a variety of display sizes to choose from, so we’ll give Apple the win here anyway.

Display

OLED clarity makes the difference

Source: Acer

Although the M2 MacBook Air has a great display in its own respect, the Acer Swift X 14 takes the cake in this category on paper. This is especially true if you focus on the premium OLED display offered by its high-end SFX14-71G-76LC model. This laptop has a 14.5-inch OLED display with a WQXGA+ (2880x1800) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This tech offers 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for vivid color accuracy and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for ultra-deep blacks. This panel can also achieve a maximum brightness of 500 nits. All of these figures translate into a better and more lifelike picture than the MacBook Air.

But, again, just because the M2 MacBook Air trails in terms of technical performance doesn’t mean it has a bad display. This laptop has a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, with a respective resolution of 2560x1664 or 2880x1864. Its IPS panel has full DCI P3 coverage and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. However, its max refresh rate of 60Hz won’t be as good for gaming. Furthermore, this generation of the MacBook Air also has a camera notch that encroaches on the display’s real estate. So, while Apple’s display may be impressive, we’ll go with the Swift X 14’s OLED every time.

Performance

Acer’s laptop is considerably swifter

Source: Acer

When it comes to comparing the performance of these two laptops, the Acer Swift X 14 has a clear advantage. This laptop comes equipped with one of the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, while the newest version of the MacBook Air still runs on Apple’s last-gen M2 processor. Being one generation newer means that even the base model Acer Swift X 14 outperforms the M2 MacBook Air. The premium model of the Acer Swift X 14 only widens the gap further.

The most powerful CPU that ships with the Acer Swift X 14 is the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H, which has 14 physical cores. This includes six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. For comparison, Apple’s M2 SoC only has eight cores: four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. Since Acer Swift X 14 earns higher benchmark scores in single-core and multi-core performance, it is the clear choice for users after the all-around fastest performance.

The Acer Swift X 14 also blows the MacBook Air out of the water in terms of gaming potential. It ships with a variety of 30 and 40 Series Nvidia GPU options, the most powerful of which is the GeForce RTX 4070. This GPU can run AAA game titles like Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Red Dead Redemption 2. For comparison, the M2 MacBook Air can only run older and less demanding game titles like World of Warcraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and The Witcher 3.

In all fairness, this rivalry will be much more interesting if Apple releases a 2024 MacBook Air, as its silicon is more than capable of competing with Intel’s on an even playing field. But that’s a comparison for a later date.

Battery

The M2 CPU still sets the standard

Judging the battery life of the Acer Swift X (2024) is a tricky topic since we haven’t yet had the chance to perform a hands-on test with this laptop, but we struggle to imagine it beating the behemoth battery life of the M2 MacBook Pro.

In our review of the MacBook Air, we got more than a full workday of battery life while testing the 52.6WHr battery housed in the 13-inch version. We expect the 15-inch version to be similarly power-efficient with its 66.5WHr battery. As an added plus, the MacBook Air offers some serious fast charging, zipping from 0% to 100% battery in just 85 minutes when you use a 67W charger.

On the other hand, the Acer Swift X (2024) offers a 76 WHr battery in both its base and premium models. Given the 45W TDP of the i7-13700H, the Acer Swift X will likely settle around an average of 4 to 6 hours of battery life based on moderate usage. But this is just an estimate. Actual results can vary wildly, especially if you rev up that GPU for some gaming or crank up the brightness on the display.

We will update this section once we have a better understanding of the Acer Swift X’s real-world battery consumption rate, but for now, it is realistic to call Apple the default winner.

Acer Swift X (2024) vs MacBook Air (M2): Which is right for you?

Whether you are looking for a machine for creating content, gaming, or all-around productivity, the Acer Swift X is a solid choice. What it lacks in design and build quality, it more than makes up for in raw performance, and that is ultimately the most important factor for most people shopping for a laptop. It is far from the perfect machine, but it is certainly a competitive option in its price range.

At the same time, for those who value design, portability, or the convenience of macOS over raw power, the M2 MacBook Air remains a go-to option and one of the best laptops in its price range. For all of its shortcomings as an older laptop, nothing else really compares to the total package of the M2 MacBook Air (at least until Apple releases a new model).