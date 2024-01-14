The Acer family of laptops is getting even better in 2024. Like many of the best laptops at CES 2024, Acer announced a refreshed Swift lineup with Intel's latest CPUs. So, while the physical design is unchanged, the new Acer Swift X (2024) now sports Intel Core Ultra CPUs for faster performance and AI capabilities for those into content creation. Acer is also bumping the OLED technology in the display to be a bit more vibrant. All of this makes the Acer Swift X (2024) look pretty promising, so if you're looking for more details, here's everything we know about it so far.

Price and availability

You'll be able to buy the Acer Swift X (2024) through Acer's online store and other retailers in a few more weeks. It was just announced at CES 2024, and Acer says it will be available in North America in February. Pricing for it will start at $1,400.

Acer Swift X (2024) specs

Operating system Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Display 14.5-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560x1600), 120Hz refresh rate

14.5-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, Eye Safe Certified Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM (soldered) Up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5X system memory Battery and power 76Whr Camera Full HD 1080p webcam Windows Hello Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i Size (WxDxH) 12.71x8.98x0.7 inches (322.8x228.1x17.8mm) Weight 3.42 pounds (1.55kg)

What's new with the Acer Swift X (2024)?

Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Image credit: Intel

As we mentioned, the biggest new feature on the Acer Swift X (2024) is actually what's powering the laptop. Under the hood, Acer uses the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs, which is a big bump from the 13th-generation CPUs seen in previous models. These new CPUs offer many big changes that make the Acer Swift X (2024) faster than ever. Mainly, the new CPUs are built using a hybrid model on the Intel 4 and Foveos 3D packaging technologies. The CPU itself is still 7nm like previous versions, but since it's built differently, there are a couple of advantages that end up benefiting performance.

Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs now have an SoC tile, an NPU, low-power efficiency (E) cores, and the traditional CPU tile with the performance (P) cores and E-cores seen in the last generation. Thanks to this, you can expect the new NPU to handle AI workloads and take the stress off the CPU and GPU in apps and tasks like Windows Studio Effects. That means faster performance and better battery life. Core Ultra CPUs also feature Intel's new Arc graphics, which is a much more powerful integrated GPU, though this doesn't matter too much on the Acer Swift X, which has a dedicated Nvidia GPU that can help it pass as a gaming laptop.

Acer will offer the Swift X (2024) with the Core Ultra 7 155H. This is a 28W 16-core CPU (six P-cores, eight E-cores, and three lower-power E-cores) with 22 threads, a turbo of 4.8 GHz, and a 24MB cache. The Core Ultra 5 125H is also a 28W CPU, but it is a 14-core CPU (four P-cores, eight E-cores, and two lower-power E-cores) with 18 threads and a boost of up to 4.5 GHz. Acer is also offering more RAM this year, too. Some of the previous models maxed out at 16GB, but now the maximum is up to 32GB.

Copilot button on the keyboard

Source: Acer

Many laptops are getting this feature, so Acer isn't the only one, but the Swift X (2024) now has a Copilot button on the keyboard deck. This gives you faster access to the Copilot AI assistant in Windows 11, which can help you create images, summarize webpages, and even change certain settings on your PC.

Better displays

The final changes worth noting on the Acer Swift X (2024) are the new displays. There are still two options, an IPS and an OLED panel, but both have received improvements. The standard IPS panel still has a 2560x1600 resolution, but its refresh rate is now bumped to 120Hz. The OLED panel, meanwhile, is getting a bump in resolution to 2880x1800, a big improvement from the 2560x1600 on previous models. On the technical side of things, the OLED panel is now Calman-verified. What this means is that you get Delta E<2 accuracy for handling photos, animations, and videos, making sure things always look true to life.

Where can I buy the Acer Swift X (2024)?

The best place to buy the Acer Swift X (2024) will be through Acer's retail website. It's expected to appear there in February first. You can then expect other retailers to offer it later once more stock is available. We'll update this article once it is available.