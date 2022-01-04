Acer’s new Swift X 2022 model comes with Intel Arc graphics

Acer has announced new Swift X laptops and Aspire C-series all-in-one PCs at CES 2022. The new devices come with the 12th-generation Intel processors, as well as upgraded NVIDIA graphics for most models. The exception is the Acer Swift X 16-inch model, which comes with Intel’s long-awaited Arc GPU.

Acer Swift X

First off, the Acer Swift X, which was first introduced last year, is getting its first big refresh both for the 14-inch and 16-inch models. The 14-inch Acer Swift X comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors with up to 12 cores, four of which are high-performance cores, while the remaining eight are efficient cores. The 16-inch model has a similar processor configuration.

In addition, the 14-inch Acer Swift X includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, while the 16-inch variant comes with the aforementioned Intel Arc GPU. Both models also come with up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They have two SSD slots, one being a PCIe Gen 4 slot and the other having PCIe Gen 3 speeds, so you should be able to upgrade your storage later on as well.

The Acer Swift X (2022) also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display. On the 14-inch model, that panel has a 2240 x 1400 resolution, while the 16-inch variant has a slightly higher resolution 2560 x 1600 screen. That display also has up to 400 nits of brightness and covers 100% of sRGB. Powering all this is a 59Whr battery, which is the same capacity in both sizes.

Design-wise, both laptops come in at just under 18mm in thickness, with the 14-inch model weighing 3.09lbs while the 16-inch variant weighs 3.95lbs. The 14-inch model arguably looks more interesting since it has a colored lid, while the 16-inch variant is just grey. As for ports, both models include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack. There’s also a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

Acer Aspire C24 and C27

For fans of all-in-one PCs, Acer also announced the refreshed Aspire C24 and C27, which are 24 inches and 27 inches in size, resspectively. These PCs now come with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors and the new NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics. This is NVIDIA’s entry-level GPU, so you shouldn’t expect this to be your next gaming rig, but it can handle some GPU-focused workloads.

Both models come with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD for storage, plus a 2TB HDD. Acer’s Aspire lineup is where its most affordable devices fall, so it makes sense we’re not seeing super high-end configurations with DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. For connectivity Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 is supported, plus you get a Thunderbolt 4 port if you want to hook up a Thunderbolt dock or an external GPU.

Acer also acknowledges how important video calling is today, so the Aspire C27 now comes with a 5MP camera and two stereo microphones. Acer didn’t say the specs of the new Aspire C24’s webcam, so it’s like the same 1080p Full HD camera as the last-generation model, which still isn’t half bad.

What Acer didn’t announce is when any of these products will be available to buy, nor how much they will cost. Availability generally varies by region, so you’ll have to keep an eye out on your local retailers to learn more about launches in different parts of the world.