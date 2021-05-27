The new Acer Swift X has Ryzen 5000 CPUs and RTX graphics

Today at its [email protected] event, Acer unveiled the Swift X, a beefy laptop that comes in at just 3.06 pounds. At that weight, it includes AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and dedicated graphics.

You might expect some NVIDIA MX GPU, but that’s not even the case. This PC comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Indeed, there’s a lot of power under the hood here, and it’s even more impressive that it’s so light. It’s also just 17.9mm thin.

“Acer’s new notebook models are designed to offer consumers the widest possible choice of high-performance, ultraportable computing devices,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Professionals need a clean-looking notebook that is compact enough to take with them throughout the day, but it also has to be powerful enough to run multiple resource-intensive programs at once. With every device we make, we’re always pursuing that balance.”

The Acer Swift X comes with up to 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and there’s a 14-inch FHD display with an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio. It has a 300-nit brightness rating with 100% sRGB color gamut, which Acer says will be good for photo and video editing.

Acer touted its cooling, unsurprisingly. The fan has 59 0.3mm blades and two D6 copper heat pipes that keep this powerful ultrabook cool enough to run smoothly. It also has an air inlet keyboard, which expels 8-10% more heat than a product with a regular keyboard.

One thing that Acer really didn’t talk about was how it got the product so light. Perhaps it’s because it’s been making thin and light laptops in the Swift series for so long now. It’s likely made out of a magnesium alloy.

The Acer Swift X is coming to North America in June starting at $899.99, and EMEA this summer starting at €899.

If you missed it, Acer also announced new gaming laptops, new creator laptops, and new sustainable Aspire laptop, and more.