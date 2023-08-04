The Acer Swift X (2023) is one of Acer's newest laptops. Sporting 13th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs, up to 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it has some pretty impressive specs under the hood when compared to other great Acer laptops. The display is also fantastic, as you can choose between a 14.5-inch IPS display or an OLED display with 2560x1600 resolution. The largest 16-inch model also offers more pixels, coming in with a 3.2K resolution. So with all that in mind, perhaps you might be wondering if the Acer Swift X is good for video editing. Well, the answer to that question is yes, mainly because the laptop has the option for dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.

Why the Acer Swift X (2023) is good for video editing

There are three reasons why the Acer Swift X (2023) is great for video editing. It comes down to the display, the CPU, and the GPU. In a way, all of this helps also set the Acer Swift X (2023) apart from the competition and some of the other best laptops.

We'll start first by talking about the display. For video editing, we recommend picking up an Acer Swift X (2023) with an OLED display. In video editing, you'd want to get the best color accuracy, and you'd want to make sure your video looks like you intend. An OLED display pushes out better color accuracy than an IPS display would. You get deeper blacks, and higher levels of contrast, for a more life-like image.

Additionally, the OLED display on Acer Swift X (2023) has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes movements on your screen feel much more natural and fluid, especially when dragging through a video editing timeline. For reference, Acer claims you can get 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage on this display, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 500 nits peak brightness. Note that the Swift X 16 has a bigger display, too, and it has a 3200x2000 resolution, which is packing more pixels for video editing. The Swift X 14 has a 2880x1800 resolution display, which is still pretty good, but a higher resolution means you can fit more things on the screen at once.

On the CPU, Acer is using Intel's 13th-generation H-series chips on the 14-inch models, and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or AMD Ryzen 9 940HS on the 16-inch models. On the 14-inch model, these H-series chips are what you'd typically find in gaming laptops, which are capable of video editing. The top-end model with a Core i7-13700H CPU has 14 cores, and 20 threads, and hits a 5GHz turbo boost speed. And the introductory model with an Intel Core i5-13500H has 12 cores, and 16 threads, and hits a 4.7 GHz turbo boost. These CPUs all run at 45W, which is plenty of power. When a CPU has this many cores and can turbo to such high levels, there'd be no issues supporting a task like video editing.

As for the 16-inch models, the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS packs 8 CPU cores and 16 threads running at 35W, and a clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz. And the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS sports the same 8 cores but a 5.1 GHz clock speed. These CPUs, though, are based on the Zen-4 architecture, offering advanced graphics performance, but since you'll find the Acer Swift X (2023) with GPUs, this is less of a concern.

Finally, it's the more obvious side of things, the GPU. While it's great to have a laptop with a fast CPU, you need a GPU to support that CPU in tasks like video editing. The GPU will take the heavy lifting off the CPU and help speed through computing tasks that need extra power. On laptops without a GPU, the CPU handles all these tasks with integrated graphics, causing slowdowns. Because the Acer Swift X (2023) has a GPU onboard (either the latest RTX 4050 or the older RTX 3050), you shouldn't run into any issues and slowdowns during video encoding and other tasks. We do suggest picking the Swift X 16, though, since its GPU runs with 75W of power as opposed to 50W on the 14-inch model.

The Acer Swift X (2023) is indeed a great laptop for video editing. It has a great display, a fast CPU, and a GPU to speed through these tasks. If this has solidified your interest in the Acer Swift X, you can buy it with the link below. Pricing starts at $1,100.