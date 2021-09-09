Acer’s new TravelMate P2 laptops have AMD Ryzen PRO processors

Acer has announced two new laptops in the Travelmate P2 series. The new laptops come in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes, and they’re powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen PRO mobile processors. Similar to Intel’s vPro lineup, these CPUs have additional security and remote management features that make them ideal for businesses. They also run Windows 10 Pro and will support the update to Windows 11 later this year.

The 14-inch model is the Acer Travelmate P214-41-G2, and it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U processor with six cores and 12 threads. Meanwhile, the 15-inch version is the TravelMate P215-41-G2, and it can be had with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU.

Aside from the processor and screen size, these two laptops are almost identical. They both have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and all the ports you could want. There are three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, a full size SD card reader, and a headphone jack, so you can connect all your peripherals without dongles.

The displays are also similar across the two laptops, barring the size. The Acer TravelMate P2 is using Full HD IPS panels with a 170-degree field of view and narrow bezels on the sides, though the top and bottom bezels are still somewhat large. That top bezel accommodates a 720o camera along with an IR camera for Windows Hello, plus two microphones for voice calls. The webcam has a physical shutter, too, in case you’re worried about privacy. There’s also an optional fingerprint reader if you prefer that.

The new 15-inch Acer TravelMate P2 is already available to buy from Acer, and it starts at $749.99 with a Ryzen 5 processor. You can upgrade to the Ryzen 7 model for $849.99. Both models seem to include fingerprint readers, despite Acer saying it’s optional. The 14-inch models will be available in January 2022.