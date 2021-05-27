Acer introduces new ultra-light TravelMate P6 business laptops

Acer held its [email protected] conference today. It’s an annual event where the firm refreshes all of its wares, from gaming laptops to creator laptops. It’s even got a new sustainable laptop called the Aspire Vero. Regular consumers aren’t left out either, with the new Swift X that’s just over three pounds and has RTX graphics. And finally, we have new commercial laptops under the Acer TravelMate P6 brand.

“The new Acer TravelMate Spin P6 is ideal for professionals who spend significant time in meetings, having been built with modes that enhance notetaking and drawing, showcasing

presentations, signing contracts and sharing videos,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “They’ll also appreciate being able to go for multiple work days without having to recharge and a durable, thin and light chassis that’s ideal for business travel.”

A lot of this is a spec bump, as one of the key new features is Intel’s 11th-generation ‘Tiger Lake’ vPro processors. That also means that they come with the more powerful Iris Xe graphics too. Along with that, you get up to 32GB DDR4x memory and a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD.

It’s MIL-STD-810H tested, so it can take some bumps and shocks. Despite that, it’s still super thing and light. They’re both 16.8mm thin, and the Acer TravelMate P6 and the TravelMate Spin P6 come in at 2.2 pounds and 2.4 pounds, respectively. This is thanks to the magnesium-aluminum alloy. It’s not only much lighter than straight-up aluminum, but it’s stronger too.

The screen is 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the resolution is FHD+. It supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 170-degree viewing angles, so this should be a pretty good screen. It’s also got a four-mic array that can hear you up to 6.5 feet away.

In the connectivity department, it comes with Thunderbolt 4, a perk of the Tiger Lake processors. Another perk is support for Wi-Fi 6. Acer also has a new Acer Connect M5 5G Mobile WiFi router, which is pretty much a 5G hotspot. Sadly, the company still doesn’t build cellular connectivity into its business laptops.

The Acer TravelMate P6 is coming to North America in December starting at $1,299.99 and EMEA in September starting at €999, The TravelMate Spin P6 is coming to North America in December starting at $1,399 and EMEA in October starting at €1,199.