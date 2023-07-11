Source: Acer Acer Predator GM7000 4TB $200 $280 Save $80 Acer's Predator GM7000 is something else as the M.2 NVMe SSD is capable of hitting high PCIe 4.0 speeds of 7,400 MB/s. The best part is its price for Prime Day, discounted to just $200. $200 at Amazon

Flash storage doesn't cost anywhere near to what it used to but it's still relatively more expensive than mechanical hard drives. Still, it's possible to spot the odd deal here and there, including this Acer Predator GM7000 for Prime Day. One could usually expect to pay around $300 at the very least for a 4TB drive with decent speeds and reliability, but Acer has flipped that by offering this 4TB SSD for just $200. Having such a massive amount of free space allows for just about anything to be stored on the drive, be it an operating system, games, apps, and/or media.

Why this Acer SSD is worth a buy

So what makes this 4TB Acer Predator GM7000 worth buying? Paying just $200 for 4TB of space costs around 5 cents per GB, which is what we'd usually regard as good value. There have been 4TB SSDs that cost less than $200, but they usually have a maximum transfer speed of around 5,000 MB/s. That's not slow by any stretch of the imagination, but this Acer drive offers rates up to 7,400 MB/s. It's absolutely rapid when paired with the latest Intel and AMD processors. We're covering the best CPU and GPU Prime Day deals if you're interested in buying a new one to match this SSD.

It's worth mentioning that the aforementioned speed is for reading data. Writing data to the drive will hit a maximum of 6,300 MB/s, which is still fast. To put that into perspective, this drive could transfer thousands of .mp3 tracks every second. It makes the Acer Predator GM7000 ideal for gaming where heavier textures need to be loaded and stored onto the GPU, especially when a 4K monitor and high-res textures are used. Like other PCIe 4.0 SSDs, these drives can get hot under load, but thankfully Acer thought of this and implemented a custom heat spreader to improve heat dissipation.

An added bonus is the inclusion of free Acronis clone software. Utilizing Acronis True Image, this heavily customized version of Acronis is optimized for Acer SSDs and easily allows for the transfer, backups, or cloning of data. Backed by a five-year warranty, the Acer Predator GM7000 has the potential to completely transform your laptop or desktop PC and this Prime Day discount makes it all the cheaper. If 4TB is a little too much capacity for your needs, we've got more of the best SSD deals that are constantly being refreshed through Prime Day.