Acer’s new ConceptD creator laptops have OLED displays

Today, Acer is holding its annual [email protected] event, where it introduced new products from its entire portfolio. That includes ConceptD, its lineup for creators. Specifically, the firm announced a new ConceptD 5, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 500, and ConceptD 100.

Acer ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro

Perhaps unsurprisingly in today’s market, the ConceptD 5 series is getting shifted to a 16-inch 16:10 display. After all, we’ve been seeing more and more 16:10 laptops. What’s also cool is that you can now get it with a 3,840×2,400 400-nit OLED display, so you’ll get blacker blacks and more vibrant colors.

Even with an OLED display, you can still bet that Acer is committed to color accuracy when it comes to ConceptD. The firm is still promising PANTONE Matching System Colors and Delta E<2 calibration.

It also comes with the biggest battery possible at 99.98WHr. That’s the biggest you’ll find on any laptop because that’s the biggest you can bring on a plane. Naturally, it comes with up an Intel Core i7-12700H, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with Studio drivers, or on the ConceptD 5 Pro, you can get an RTX A5500.

It’s got a full-size SD card reader, an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4, and other modern ports that you’d hope for. And of course, the 1.55mm keyboard has the amber backlight that you’d expect from ConceptD.

The ConceptD 5 is coming to North America in August, starting at $2,499.99, and EMEA in June starting at €2,399. The ConceptD 5 Pro is coming to EMEA in September starting at €2,599.

Acer ConceptD 500 and ConceptD 100

The Acer ConceptD 500 is a 20L desktop, while the ConceptD 100 is meant to be more compact. The former comes with a considerable redesign, removing the wood panel from the top and replacing it with a wood accent. Both units are offered with 12th-gen Intel processors, although the ConceptD 500 goes up to a Core i9 while the ConceptD 100 goes up to a Core i7.

For graphics, the ConceptD 500 comes with up to an NVIDIA RTX A4000, while the ConceptD 100 can come with either a T400 or T1000. They’re both about putting as much power as they can in a stylish package, so naturally, the ConceptD 500 is more powerful.

The Acer ConceptD 500 is coming to EMEA in September starting at €2,599, and the ConceptD 100 is coming to EMEA in September starting at €999.