If you want to utilize the power of AI while you're on the go, Acer has a solid range of laptops for you to pick from. The company has announced a range of laptops compatible with Copilot+, allowing you to get the most out of artificial intelligence while you're getting your work done.

Acer reveals the Swift 14 AI, the Swift Go 14 AI, and the TravelMate P6 14

Image Credit: Acer

First up, Acer has a range of Swift 14 devices to suit any need. The Swift 14 AI comes in both AMD and Intel variants, with the former using an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Processor and a Radeon 880M Graphics and the latter using up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V and Arc graphics.

Acer also revealed the Swift Go 14 AI, which uses a shiny new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, alongside 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The company hopes to get the Swift 14 AI released in September starting at $1,199.99, and the Acer Swift Go 14 AI for $999.99.

Acer took the time to show off the TravelMate P6 14. It packs quite a punch: it features a 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880x1800) 16:10 display with IPS technology and ujp to 48 TOPS of AI performance. It also features 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage to keep up with everything you're doing. If you're interested, you'll have to wait a little longer for this one; Acer hopes to get it out the door in January 2025 with a price tag of $1499,99.

The Swift Go range has impressed us in the past; our editor-in-chief Rich Woods gave the Acer Swift Go 14 a solid 7.5/10, and Sherri Smith gave the Acer Swift Go 16 another 7.5/10. Let's hope Acer managed to iron out the remaining issues with this new range.